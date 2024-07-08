The first Snapdragon X Elite laptop deal is here, and it’s a big one — get $350 off right now!

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge sees a huge discount!

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge
Prime Day is drawing near, and we’ve had our fingers crossed for some sweet deals on Copilot+ PCs. Well, our prayers have been answered and Samsung has stepped up to the plate.

Right now, you can get $350 off Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge at Best Buy, with prices starting at a MacBook-busting $999.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (14-inch): was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (14-inch): was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy
Slim and sleek from every angle, and sporting a gorgeous sapphire blue finish. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush. And it can be yours for $350 off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (16-inch): was $1,449 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (16-inch): was $1,449 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
Need a bigger screen, turn your attention to the 16-inch model of the Book 4 Edge. Same internal power, but with that gorgeous larger display (and a bigger battery to make the most of that additional space).

You may have seen we’ve been a little busy covering this new beginning for Windows laptops — otherwise known as Copilot+ PCs. From their stellar performance and power efficiency to software features making Windows fun again for the first time in over two decades, we’re confident these put Microsoft on the right track to finally fight the MacBook.

And out of the many Snapdragon X Elite laptops launching, from the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 to the Asus Vivobook S 15, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge stands up as one of the best of the bunch.

Why is this? Well, alongside that Arm chip bringing serious gains to battery life and speed, you’re getting that lovely Samsung combination of svelte design, gorgeous AMOLED display and impressive ergonomics.

We all had our fingers crossed we’d see Copilot+ PCs get price cuts during Prime Day season, and this may be the beginning of the floodgates opening to more.

