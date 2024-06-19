Copilot+ PCs are here — 11 Snapdragon X Elite laptops you can buy right now

Laptops packing Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus have arrived. As the first Microsoft Copilot+ PCs, these machines not only promise to run AI-driven tasks locally, but should also have excellent battery life. Microsoft has tried its hand at Arm-based computers before, but these new devices could actually succeed — and perhaps challenge Apple’s M-series Macs.

These aren’t the first “AI laptops,” as notebooks featuring Intel’s Meteor Lake chips started arriving last December. However, Qualcomm’s silicon promises to be much faster and more energy-efficient than Intel’s processors. If our qualitative testing of the Asus Vivobook S 15 is anything to go by, Snapdragon X chips could be the real deal.

Several well-known manufacturers like Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Microsoft and more have released a slew of Copilot+ PCs today (June 19). However, some Copilot+ PC features, like Windows Recall, aren't ready. But even if we have to wait for some features, these new laptops promise better-than-average battery life for Windows 11 laptops.

Here are all the Copilot+ PCs available now or soon. Thanks to our friends at Tom’s Hardware who inspired this post.

Acer Swift 14 AI

Not to be confused with the Intel Meteor Lake-driven Acer Swift Go 14, the Acer Swift 14 AI is another AI-focused machine (as its name suggests) — only it’s powered by your choice of a Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite chip. Like many of the other laptops listed here, the Acer Swift 14 AI has (or will have) Copilot+ PC features like Recall, Cocreator, Windows Studio Effect and Live Captions.

Acer Swift 14 AI: $1,099 @ Acer

The Acer Swift 14 features either a Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus chip and can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Acer says this laptop will be available sometime in June.

Asus Vivobook S 15

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is one of the first Snapdragon X Elite laptops we’ve gone hands-on with. Though it’s nothing special to look at, its Qualcomm processor was powerful enough to handle everyday workloads and even some light gaming during our qualitative test. We were also impressed by its battery life, which only dropped from 100% to 47% over a span of 12 hours. If the other laptops on this list feature similar endurance, it’ll confirm Qualcomm’s battery life claims.

Asus Vivobook S 15: $1,299 @ Asus

The Asus Vivobook S 15 is an unassuming laptop that packs big power. This starting configuration packs a Snapdragon X Elite chip, a 15.6-inch OLED display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage

Dell XPS 13

Dell has already released the redesigned Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16. Now, it’s time for the new Dell XPS 13 to take the stage. The main draw here is its Snapdragon X Elite chip, but the fact you can upgrade to a touchscreen is also nice. Dell XPS 13 laptops are rather popular so it wouldn’t be surprising if this particular model takes off — even if it looks like the controversial Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Dell XPS 13: $1,299 @ Dell

The new Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch display, a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Dell's 13-inch XPS laptops have always been popular, and this one could be the best yet.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is a nice choice if you’re on a budget. Even though it has a lower-end Snapdragon X Elite chip, you’ll still have access to the aforementioned Copilot+ PC features. Because of these features, this is arguably the most exciting Inspiron laptop released in years.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: $1,299 @ Dell

HP EliteBook Ultra 14

The HP EliteBook Ultra is effectively the enterprise version of the HP OmniBook X. It’s pricer than many of the notebooks on this list (possibly because it’s a business laptop), but offers the svelte design of the new OmniBook.

HP EliteBook Ultra 14: $1,699 @ HP

The HP Elite line constitutes the company's business laptops and the new HP EliteBook Ultra is among the first to see released. This configuration has a 14-inch display, a Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

HP OmniBook X

And of course, we have the HP OmniBook X. As I said in my HP OmniBook X hands-on review, the OmniBook brand will slowly replace other HP brands like Envy, Pavilion and Spectre to simplify purchasing an HP notebook. The lightweight design and sturdy aluminum chassis are impressive, as is the 14-inch touchscreen.

HP OmniBook X: $1,149 @ HP

The HP OmniBook X is the first of the resurrected OmniBook line. The Snapdragon X Elite chip and Copilot+ PC features are the main draw, but the 14-inch display and ultraportable design are also worth noting. This configuration packs 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is another Snapdragon X Elite laptop I briefly tried out. Its ultraportable design is reminiscent of a MacBook Air M3, which I’m sure isn’t a coincidence. Like Apple’s thin and light notebook, the Yoga Slim 7x should be a great travel companion — especially if it’s as powerful and efficient as we expect.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: $1,199 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's answer to the 13-inch MacBook Air M3, the Yoga Slim 7x impresses thanks to its thin and lightweight design and Snapdragon X Elite processor. This starting configuration packs a 14.5K OLED display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is another business laptop powered by Snapdragon X. Copilot+ PC features like Windows Studio Effects should improve the quality of video calls by brightening your image and removing background noises.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: $1899 at Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is a business laptop that packs serious power thanks to its Snapdragon X Elite chip, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Naturally, Microsoft’s latest Surface devices are Copilot+ PCs. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 looks identical to its predecessor but it has your choice of a Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus processor. The starting price (with X Plus) is $999, which makes this laptop tempting.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: $999 @ Microsoft

The Surface Laptop 7 doesn't reinvent the wheel but promises to be the fastest iteration yet. This starting configuration has a 13.8-inch display, a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 11 brings Snapdragon X power to the company’s tablet/laptop. Like the new Surface Laptop 7, this device looks similar to its predecessor. However, Copilot+ PC features and the promised power and efficiency of Snapdragon X could make this the best Surface Pro yet. Also, you can opt for a model with an OLED display, which is a first for the Surface Pro lineup!

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: $999 @ Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 could be the best yet. Not only does this starting configuration have a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can also upgrade it to an OLED display (though that'll bump up the price).

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge AI

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge AI. I’m a big fan of Samsung laptops, so I’m curious to see how this notebook compares to the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra which features an Intel Meteor Lake chip in terms of performance and battery life. This laptop is available in 14- and 16-inch flavors.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge AI: $1,349 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge AI is the first Samsung laptop to feature a Snapdragon X processor. The starting configuration is a 14-inch laptop featuring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. You can upgrade to a 16-inch model, though that will cost more.