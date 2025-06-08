Our favorite AI laptops are on sale this weekend — 9 amazing laptop deals for home or back to school

A good AI laptop can handle demanding AI tasks without breaking a sweat. These laptops pack a powerful neural processing unit (NPU) that's built specifically for machine learning. So whether you're moving subjects around in your photos or using a digital assistant to summarize a lecture/meeting, there are plenty of benefits to owning an AI laptop.

For a limited time, Best Buy has Copilot+ laptops on sale from $599. I like this sale because it includes many systems in our best AI laptop guide. For example, you can get the HP OmniBook X Flip for $1,099. That's $350 off and one of the best deals I've seen for this epic machine. Below I've rounded up my favorite AI laptop deals in Best Buy's sale.

Best deals

Dell Inspiron 14 Copilot+ PC: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy Dell's Inspiron line is one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The new Inspiron 14 features a 14-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's great for basic AI tasks that aren't too graphics heavy.

Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI is a smart pick. This configuration packs a 14-inch 2.5K touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Copilot+ PC: was $999 now $749 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing in at 3.9 lbs.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset and it's our top value AI laptop. The M4 chipset supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. Apple has also upgraded the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,249 now $1,094 at Best Buy The Vivobook S 14 is a solid Copilot+ PC for those on a tight budget. It features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We're also fans of its svelte design, which should make even the biggest MacBook fans take note.