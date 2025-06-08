Our favorite AI laptops are on sale this weekend — 9 amazing laptop deals for home or back to school
It's the biggest Copilot+ PC sale I've seen so far
A good AI laptop can handle demanding AI tasks without breaking a sweat. These laptops pack a powerful neural processing unit (NPU) that's built specifically for machine learning. So whether you're moving subjects around in your photos or using a digital assistant to summarize a lecture/meeting, there are plenty of benefits to owning an AI laptop.
For a limited time, Best Buy has Copilot+ laptops on sale from $599. I like this sale because it includes many systems in our best AI laptop guide. For example, you can get the HP OmniBook X Flip for $1,099. That's $350 off and one of the best deals I've seen for this epic machine. Below I've rounded up my favorite AI laptop deals in Best Buy's sale.
Best deals
Dell's Inspiron line is one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The new Inspiron 14 features a 14-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's great for basic AI tasks that aren't too graphics heavy.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we called it one of our favorite Snapdragon X laptops.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI is a smart pick. This configuration packs a 14-inch 2.5K touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing in at 3.9 lbs.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset and it's our top value AI laptop. The M4 chipset supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. Apple has also upgraded the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
The Vivobook S 14 is a solid Copilot+ PC for those on a tight budget. It features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We're also fans of its svelte design, which should make even the biggest MacBook fans take note.
This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to that Core Ultra 7 chipset — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display. Trust me when I say if you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. You also get 32GB of RAM and a generous 2TB SSD.
Our Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot Plus review called this "the best Surface in years." It's powered by a speedy Snapdragon X Elite processor and also packs a gorgeous OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's super thin and light and also has great battery life — our unit lasted over 12 hours in our battery life tests.
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
