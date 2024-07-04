Every M3 MacBook Pro has dropped to its lowest price in huge pre-Prime Day sale — up to $500 off

Amazon Prime Day is still a couple weeks away, but Apple clearly didn’t get the memo as its entire line of M3 MacBook Pros are available for their lowest ever prices.

Right now, you can get up to $500 off the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros — dropping prices to as low as $1,499. These are easily some of the best laptops you can buy right now, which is what makes these deep discounts all the more surprising!

14-inch MacBook Pro deals

M3 14-inch MacBook Pro: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you're looking for power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Though it's missing an extra USB-C port, this is an excellent all-arounder to buy.

M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (11-core CPU, 512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The new M3 Pro MacBook Pro features a blisteringly fast M3 Pro chip, which has an 11-core CPU and 14-core GPU to help it monster even the most demanding tasks. This model also features 18GB of RAM, as well as a beautiful 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro (12-core CPU, 1TB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

Looking for a little additional CPU and GPU horsepower, this upgraded spec bumps up the core count and vastly improves certain elements like app multitasking, graphics rendering, and doubles the storage to 1TB too.

M3 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro (14-core CPU, 1TB): was $3,199 now $2,899 @ Amazon

For peak performance, M3 Max delivers blistering graphics performance. At under $3,000, this is a seriously impressive price for just how much power you’re getting under the hood — a must-buy for creative pros with portability in mind.

16-inch MacBook Pro deals

M3 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB, 18GB RAM): was $2,499 now $2,199 @ Amazon

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (14-core CPU): was $3,499 now $2,999 @ Amazon

The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 30-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.

M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro (16-core CPU): was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Best Buy

Last but not least, the maxed out M3 Max CPU-armed Pro is getting a huge $500 price cut as well. If you have a super intensive workload spanning the likes of complex 3D animation or movie-esque editing, or you’re looking for the cream of the crop that will last you for years and years, this is the one to buy.

As you can see, this isn’t just a price drop on a random model Apple is keen to sell out. What you’re looking at is a huge sale across the wide range of these absolute bangers — starting from the incredible value for money of the M3 MacBook Pro, and going all the way up to the pro-est of the pro in the max-specced M3 Max MacBook Pro.

Looking at the hardware itself, you’re getting the same stellar display tech in that Liquid Retina XDR panel — complete with beautiful color reproduction and brightness for all your creative prosumer needs. The keyboard is a joy to type on, the trackpad is second to none, and the speakers continue to be the best you’ll hear in any laptop to date.

So, what are you waiting for? This is the best time to pick up a MacBook Pro at the best price. Snap them up now before they disappear! Oh, and you'll find MacBook Air deals too — just check out our MacBook Prime Day deals list.