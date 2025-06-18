Score! RTX 5060-equipped HP Omen 16 is at its lowest ever price — $300 off for a limited time

Nvidia RTX 50-series gaming laptops are well and truly here, and PC gaming has never looked finer. But as with every new arrival, these machines don't come cheap — or so I thought until I stumbled upon this RTX 5060-powered laptop now on sale.

You can now grab this HP Omen 16 with an RTX 5060 for $300 off at Best Buy, taking it down to $1,279. Now, I've been crawling through gaming laptop with Nvidia's latest GPU ever since they launched, and prices have been well over the $1,500 mark. Just look at other RTX 5060 gaming laptops like this $1,799 Asus ROG Strix G16 and $1,659 Lenovo Legion Pro 5.

That makes this epic deal a steal, and considering the HP Omen 16 also boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, you're getting next-gen PC gaming with a boatload of value.

HP Omen 16 (RTX 5060): was $1,579 now $1,279 at Best Buy This HP Omen 16 with an Nvidia GeForece RTX 5060 GPU is now one of the cheapest RTX 50-series gaming laptops I've seen, all thanks to that $300 price cut. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display with 144Hz refresh rate, and you're looking at entry-level gaming laptop that packs a punch.

I got the chance to play games on an RTX 5060 gaming laptop, and was majorly impressed by the performance it was able to push out despite the 8GB GDDR7 video memory it has on board. Much of that has to do with Nvidia's DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation tech, and it makes an entry-level, more budget-friendly machine become more of a gaming powerhouse.

As noted above, though, the launch of RTX 5060 gaming laptops have seen less-than-wallet-friendly prices. But the HP Omen 16 in this deal finally makes these machines worthwhile — especially if you're looking to upgrade from an RTX 30-series rig or its you're first gaming laptop.

Just check out the benchmarks below to see the gaming performance jump you can expect.

Even in games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 1200p with high settings, the RTX 5060 could reach over 190 FPS with DLSS 4 multi-frame gen x4.

We've seen how the HP Omen Max 16 handles and stated it's one of the finest gaming laptops we've tested, and the more affordable HP Omen 16 looks to be no different with its similar design but with parred down specs.

Having the latest AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU will power through demanding tasks and multi-tasking, and offering 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD promises speedy performance for productivity and, of course, gaming. Plus, the 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display with 144Hz refresh rate is great for graphically-intense PC titles and fast-paced multiplayer games.

Don't expect the monster gaming performance of an RTX 5090, but do expect quality visuals and high frame rates (thanks to Nvidia's AI boosts) at a more affordable price range for a gaming laptop. If this all sounds right up your alley, don't miss out on saving $300 on the HP Omen 16.

