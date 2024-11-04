Act fast — RTX 4080 gaming laptop is $700 off in early Black Friday gaming laptop deal

November has arrived, and Black Friday deals are heating up as we enter the final weeks before Thanksgiving. That means now is the best time of the year to buy big-ticket items like laptops and TVs, because you can save hundreds of dollars on a premium piece of tech.

Case in point: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $2,099 at B&H Photo Video right now, a great deal that knocks $700 off the usual $2,799 asking price. This 16-inch gaming laptop will last you, too, thanks to its powerful 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,799 now $2,099 @ B&H Photo

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an elegant gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.

That's enough gaming muscle to play even the best Steam games (like Apex Legends or Red Dead Redemption 2) at great framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600) HDR-capable IPS display. And since the screen has a 240Hz refresh rate, you can play less demanding games at 200+ frames per second with no performance issues.

Backing up all that power is 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, so you can store a fair number of games on the SSD for easy gaming on the go. But like most gaming laptops, you'll want to keep this beast plugged in whenever possible—gaming performance suffers on battery power and you'll be lucky to get an hour's worth of playtime before it runs out of juice.

Of course, that's just when gaming. As you can read in our full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, this 4-star laptop can last for a few hours on battery when you're writing or browsing the web.

But it's the great gaming performance, elegant chassis and lovely 16-inch display that help this machine rank among the best gaming laptops on the market, not its power efficiency.

Now is a great time to take one home for yourself, or as a princely gift for a loved one this holiday season. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this year and there's no telling how long it will last, but there are lots of other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals on offer if this one runs dry!