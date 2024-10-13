Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals — 9 sales you can get now that are actually worth it

Look up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane… no wait, it’s actually Black Friday 2024. The sales event of the year takes place on November 29. But why queue in line outside your local superstore with a bag of leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches under your arm when you can take advantage of great tech deals right now? Like the 9 gaming laptop discounts I’m about to share with you.

Some of the best gaming laptops routinely go on sale on practically a weekly basis, so if you’re sharp with your timing, you can save yourself a whole lot of money on a new portable PC long before you’re making smalltalk around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

The one thing each of the 9 gaming laptops below have in common? They all have Nvidia GPUs. I’ve been gaming on Team Green graphics cards for 20 years at this point, and thanks to the quality of the company’s frame rate-boosting DLSS tech, I’d be amazed if I ever bought a laptop or gaming PC again that had an AMD card.

So whether you’re looking to spend less than $1,000 on a portable system that will still allow you to enjoy the best Steam games at respectable frame rates or have just come into “Powerball cash” and can afford to spring for a machine that houses an RTX 4090 GPU, hopefully you’ll find the ideal early Black Friday gaming laptop deal below.

Early Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

HP FHD Gaming Laptop (RTX 4050): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

This sleek-looking laptop is currently $300 off and packs in some respectable components for a sub-$1,000 system. Your $900 lands you a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, an Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

HP Victus 15 (RTX 4050): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Team Green’s RTX 4050 may be the lowest card in the 40-Series stack, but it’s still a GPU that supports ray-tracing. Nvidia’s graphics card is backed up by a Gen 12 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its anti-glare IPS screen sports an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz.

ASUS TUF F15 (RTX 4060): was $1,199 now $999 @ Walmart

A “TUF” deal to resist. Sorry, not sorry. Asus’ laptop has a RTX 4060 GPU, an Intel Core i7-13620 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory clocked to 4800MHz and a 1TB SSD. The F15 has successfully survived the U.S. military’s demanding MIL-STD-810H force tests, while you also get 90 days of Xbox Game Pass access if you pick up this portable PC.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,288 @ Amazon

This may not be the biggest saving, but the Katana 15 is an impressive gaming laptop. Nabbing a RTX 4070-powered machine for less than $1,300 is a good deal and Nvidia’s mobile GPU can tame most of the best PC games with ease. This config also comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and a “Cooler Boost 5” system to keep your laptop chill under pressure.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070): was $2,699 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

Dell’s designers do such a great job when it comes to the Alienware brand. I absolutely love the look of the x16 R2. The sharp corners of that screen’s bezel is so my jam. $2K isn’t chump change, but with an RTX 4070, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this puppy has been built to handle the most demanding PC games.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4080): was $2,699 now $2,299 @ Best Buy

My boss Jason England had some issues with the G16 in his review, but he was full of praise for the fact Asus has “vastly improved the premium construction and audio/visual experience” compared to the previous model from 2023. $2,300 nets you a RTX 4080, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD all wrapped up in an attractive “Eclipse Gray” finish.

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio (RTX 4070): was $2,599 now $2,308 @ Amazon

There’s probably no way to “stealth” $2,308 out of your bank account unless you’re making serious coin, but a 240Hz QHD+ screen? Hot. Damn. While it’s primarily targeted at gamers, the fact this laptop has 64GB of DDR5 RAM means it’s also a great option for prosumer video editors. On the gaming front that combo of RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU will see you smashing most modern games well above 60 fps.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (RTX 4090): was $2,999 now $2,599 @ Best Buy

$2,600 is hardly a figure to be sniffed at, but for full context, I paid not a whole lot less for the desktop version of the RTX 4090 alone. If you want to annihilate any well-optimized PC games at the M16’s native 2K screen resolution (2560 x 1440), this RTX 4090/Intel Core i9/32GB RAM beast has you covered all the livelong day. The fact it can hit a peak screen brightness of 1,100 nits with its 240Hz display is also wild.