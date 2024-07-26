Hurry! Apple's latest M3 iMac just hit a record-low price at Amazon

Apple’s M3 chip powers our choices for the best laptop and the best all-in-one computer on the market. So, if your trustworthy iMac is starting to show its age, now's the perfect time to upgrade to the most powerful slices of Apple silicon yet.

Right now, Amazon has the 2023 iMac 24-inch (M3/256GB) on sale for $1,149 —that's $150 off, matching the lowest price we've seen for Apple's newest iMac M3 yet. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've spotted since Prime Day. Both the 8-core and 10-core GPU models, as well as the 256GB and 512GB iMac M3, are on sale

Apple iMac (M3/256GB/8-core GPU): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is twice as fast as its predecessor. In our iMac M3 review, we said the new chip makes this iMac more capable of multi-tasking, gaming and getting things done than any iMac before it. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, an M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple iMac (M3/512GB/10-core GPU): was $1,699 now $1,549 @ Amazon

Need even more processing power and storage? Right now, Amazon is also taking $150 off the M3 iMac model with a 10-core GPU and 512GB solid-state drive.

When Apple released its M3-powered iMacs late last year, we had plenty of good things to say about them. In our iMac M3 review, we called it one of the best all-in-one computers, offering the same look and feel as its M1-powered predecessor with even more power and features.

Thanks to the cutting-edge Apple M3 chip, this iMac surpasses its predecessors at multitasking and gaming while still offering the same elegant, colorful design, remarkably thin display and great speakers that Apple fans have come to expect.

The iMac M3 powered through our barrage of testing, and we were able to seamlessly jump from task to task while keeping over 20 tabs open in Chrome and streaming music from iTunes without any delays or hiccups. In our Geekbench 5 (single-core) test, the new iMac hit a 2,235 score. By comparison, the HP Envy 34 (2022) scored 1,621 and the iMac M1 scored 1,739. This machine is designed for multitasking, making it an easy recommendation for students, families, or anyone who wants a Mac for day-to-day use.

Apple deals are rare outside of retail holidays, so we recommend you snatch up this deal before it's gone.