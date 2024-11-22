The M4 iMac is already on sale for Black Friday — save $150 on this speedy all-in-one right now

It doesn't feel like Black Friday until the crazy Apple deals start rolling in. And it's time to save when the brand new Apple products go on sale.

We already saw a $100 discount on the M4 Mac mini hit Amazon, and now the M4 iMac is discounted by $150 on Amazon with an early Black Friday deal. You need to clip the coupon to save the full amount, so don't forget that important step.

If you're in the market for an all-in-one computer with a high-end processor, don't wait on this deal because these could sell out.

Apple 2024 M4 iMac: was $1,699 now $1,549 at Amazon The M4 iMac just came to rave reviews, and now you can already save a big chink of change on it. Amazon is offering $150 off the high-end all-in-one computer, which is a steal. Click on the $20 coupon to get the full discount. The M4 is a powerful processor that will make it easy to do whatever you want with your newly purchased computer.

We gave the M4 iMac a 4-star rating in our review, with our Senior Computing Editor Alex Wawro saying, "A faster chip and a better camera make this a good iMac upgrade."

Not only is the laptop powerful with the M4 chip, but it also comes with a 4.5K display that looks stunning. "Apple's iMac M4 is dominated by its 24-inch (4480 x 2520 pixels) display, so it's a good thing that it's so nice to look at," reads our review.

The discounted model comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough to get you through any multitasking or other work you want to accomplish. You also get full support for Apple Intelligence features. With Apple pushing further into gaming on Mac, you can run graphically intense games, too.

With this deal, all of the M4 iMac colors are on sale, so you can get the one that best fits your office.