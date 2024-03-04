5 latest gadgets announced at MWC that you can buy right now

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is over, and as usual the annual mobile device trade show in Barcelona served as a launchpad for all kinds of exciting and innovative technology. From AI-enhanced devices to futuristic display concepts and bendable smartphones, there was no shortage of new announcements from this year’s conference.

More exciting still, you can already get your hands on some of the amazing products on display at this year's MWC. We've sifted through all the best devices revealed at MWC to put together this list of which ones you can buy right now.

Here are the top five gadgets announced at MWC 2024 that are available for purchase or preorder with a launch just around the corner.

Humane AI Pin

(Image credit: Future)

Let's kick things off with one of the more futuristic devices on display this year. The Humane AI Pin is a wearable smart device you pin to your shirt that can respond to voice commands, answer questions, make calls, take photos, and more. Its Laser Ink display can also project onto your hand, turning your palm into a screen.

While Humane is pitching it as something to replace your smartphone, my colleague Jason described it after his hands-on at MWC as a handy AI-powered accessory better geared toward assisting your day-to-day tech needs than replacing a device you already use.

The Humane AI Pin starts at $700, and if you order by March 31, you'll get a free three-month Humane subscription (usually $24/month). Units are slated to ship out later this month.

OnePlus Watch 2

(Image credit: Future)

After the original OnePlus Watch flopped, many wondered if the company would even make a second attempt. But the OnePlus Watch 2 might just be one of the best redemption stories the smartwatch industry has ever seen.

The smartwatch, which you can preorder now for $299, is in a whole other league compared to its predecessor. Not only does it sport a fantastic design that combine elegance and durability, but its integration of its RTOS (real-time operating system) with Wear OS 4 helps it rival popular flagships like the Google Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

In our review of the OnePlus Watch 2, my colleague Kate said "it fixed everything that was wrong with the original OnePlus Watch and then some, taking a cue from how OnePlus smartphones have raised the bar in recent years." While it's still missing a few modern smartwatch features like fall detection and LTE support, it keeps up with the best smartwatches in most ways and marks a fresh start in the story of the OnePlus Watch.

Xiaomi 14

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Xiamoi had several notable announcements at this MWC, but it's their latest smartphone, the Xiaomi 14, that truly stole the spotlight. This flagship smartphone manages to pack a premium phone experience into a compact and pocket-friendly form factor, setting it apart from the rest.

Sure, 6.36 inches is still pretty big for a compact phone, but it's an easy pill to swallow given how much tech Xiaomi has managed to fit inside: three 50MP cameras, 90W charging and a top-of-the-line chipset with 12GB RAM. The Xiaomi 14 shows that small phones don't have to sacrifice top-tier specs, rivaling some of the best smartphones on the market today, all while being half an inch smaller in size.

Unfortunately, our U.S. readers won't be able to get their hands on it quite yet, but those in the UK can preorder this stunning camera phone for £999 ahead of its March 19 launch.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4

(Image credit: Samsung)

Initially launched last year as a South Korea exclusive, Samsung is now rolling out its Galaxy Book 4 series to select global markets. And its the tech giant's most impressive PC lineup yet, boasting top-of-the-line Intel Ultra chips, Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant, and a generously-sized trackpad that makes navigating its impressive 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen a breeze.

Pricing for the Galaxy Book 4 series starts at $1,099 for the base 360 model, $1,449 for the Pro, $1,899 for the Pro 360, and $2,399 for the Ultra. You can also upgrade the processor and graphics card, but it will drive the price up accordingly. Note that Samsung will give you up to $800 toward the purchase of a Galaxy Book 4 if you trade in a laptop, phone or tablet on its website by April 1.

Honor Pad 9

(Image credit: Future)

Android tablets have always played second fiddle to Apple's iPads in the tablet arena. But the Honor Pad 9 gives itself over the age-old adage "if you can't beat them, join them!"

My colleague Jason described the Honor Pad 9 as one of the most iPad-esque Android tablet he'd ever used. It sports a sleek and durable design, a gorgeous 12.1-inch 2.5K display, and a super long battery life that can go toe to toe with the best iPads. Honor’s own MagicOS on Android 13 (paired with the tablet's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset) provides a super clean iPad-esque experience with the customizability and freedom of Android's latest operating system.

And you get all that at a price point that truly can't be beat. You can get the Honor Pad 9 for £349.99, a full £200 less than the iPad 10th Gen.