MWC 2023 live blog: All the big news as its announced

Mobile World Congress 2023 has just kicked off, and we’re expecting a lot of great things to come out of Barcelona over the coming days. Some of the biggest names in the mobile industry will be on the show floor — including Lenovo, Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more — and many will have brand new products to show off.

Not only will we at Tom’s Guide be bringing you the latest and best news from MWC, we’re also going to be on the showfloor. That means getting hands-on experience of these new products, and some of the other brilliant tech on display.

Below are all the biggest announcements from MWC 2023 so far, and you can scroll further to see all the breaking news and coverage as it happens.