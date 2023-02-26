Live
MWC 2023 live blog: All the big news as its announced
Here are all the biggest announcements coming out of MWC 2023
Mobile World Congress 2023 has just kicked off, and we’re expecting a lot of great things to come out of Barcelona over the coming days. Some of the biggest names in the mobile industry will be on the show floor — including Lenovo, Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more — and many will have brand new products to show off.
Not only will we at Tom’s Guide be bringing you the latest and best news from MWC, we’re also going to be on the showfloor. That means getting hands-on experience of these new products, and some of the other brilliant tech on display.
Below are all the biggest announcements from MWC 2023 so far, and you can scroll further to see all the breaking news and coverage as it happens.
Flagship phones tend to get the majority of the attention, but the low cost phones still keep coming. HMD, the company that makes Nokia phones, has three brand new low cost devices coming this Spring - the Nokia G22, Nokia C32 and the Nokia C22.
The G22 has been built with repairability in mind, thanks to a partnership with iFixit. The idea here is that ordinary people can switch out the battery and screen without having to pay a professional for the privilege. U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’ll be available in the U.K. from March 8 for £150.
The Nokia C32 is designed to bring better photography to low budget phones, packing in a 50MP camera. Both it and the C22 will also maintain the same durability and long battery life modern Nokias are known for. In fact HMD claims that both phones offer a 3 day battery life, toughened glass and elegant designs you wouldn’t normally associate with cheap handsets.
U.S. pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the Nokia G22 goes on sale in the U.K. for £150 on March 8. The C32 and C22 will go on sale this spring, priced at £130 and £110 respectively.
Mobile World Congress 2023 is officially here, and we in Barcelona checking out all the latest and best announcements from the show. But while the show might have only officially kicked off today, a bunch of new products have already been announced.
Our favorite among them so far is the Motorola Defy Satellite Link. While the likes of the iPhone 14 may have an emergency satellite SOS system built in, this gadget can add this feature to any smartphone via a Bluetooth connection. And it costs just $99, plus a subscription that starts at $5 a month.
If that wasn't enough, downloading the Bullitt Satellite Messenger App offers a two-way satellite messaging. That allows you send messages to the satellite, and have them passed on to a recipient as a standard SMS text message. If your recipient has the same app, the system will reverse to let them respond - and at no cost to them.
Frankly, it's going to be hard to top that, and the show has only just begun. Of course MWC 2023 will have plenty more cool stuff to offer, so be sure to check back later for our ongoing live coverage direct from the show floor.
