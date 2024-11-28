The DJI Osmo Action 4 is just $209 for Black Friday with $15 cash back — how to get the deal

With the Black Friday deals already pouring in despite it still only being Thursday, there's never been a better time to get yourself a scorching deal on one of the best action cameras.

The Black Friday action camera deals are pretty decent so far, but none are quite as tempting as this deal: right now you can get the DJI Osmo Action 4 for just $209 at Amazon, and better yet, you also get a $15 Amazon gift card when you buy.

$15 gift voucher DJI Osmo Action 4: was $314 now $209 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 4 was a close contender in the last-gen action camera race, competing against the GoPro Hero12 Black. Our DJI Osmo Action 4 review shows that this is a phenomenal action camera capable of professional content production. This bundle comes with a $15 Amazon gift voucher. You can buy the standalone camera without a gift voucher, but that's on sale for the same price. $209 is the lowest ever price for this camera.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 (OA4) is last year's flagship action camera from DJI, and has now been replaced by the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. But that doesn't mean it's in any way out of date.

This camera is still totally relevant today and an excellent choice for content creators needing a rugged action cam. I've tested both cameras extensively, including for my DJI Osmo Action 4 review, and trust me when I say that $209 is an unbelievable price for the OA4.

The OA4 maxes out at 4K, which may look a little inferior versus the headline specs of its contemporaries: the 5.3K GoPro Hero12 Black and the 8K Insta360 Ace Pro, but in reality most people will never need more than 4K while that's YouTube maximum resolution. I mean, how many people do you know with 8K displays?

The OA4 boasts some impressive features for serious content creators, including Log recording, wireless hookup to DJI mics like the DJI Mic 2, and 59-feet waterproofing (more than any GoPro or Insta360 camera). Its stabilization isn't quite as good as its rivals, but it'll be more than capable enough for most users.

At $209, this is the lowest ever price we've seen this camera sell at. You can buy the camera on it's own at Amazon for $209. However, Amazon is also bundling the camera with a $15 gift card.

That takes your net spend to just $194 — for a professional action camera! This is rock bottom pricing for the OA4, and I don't see it going any lower over Black Friday, so make sure to swipe up this deal while stocks last.

