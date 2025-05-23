The DJI Mini 4 Pro is the best mini drone — and it’s currently $319 off in Memorial Day sales

As Tom's Guide's in-house drones expert and the person responsible for the best drones buying guide, I'm always on the lookout for good deals on drones. These don't come by very often, but I've found a killer deal in this year's Memorial Day sales — and it's on the DJI Mini 4 Pro, the best mini drone money can buy.

Currently, the Mini 4 Pro Fly More combo is $1,379 at Walmart. Not only are you getting the drone for $319 off, but you're also getting the RC-2 touchscreen controller, three batteries, a custom hard case, a portable landing pad, a 128GB microSD card, and other goodies. It's too good to be true!

DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More combo: was $1,699 now $1,379 at Walmart The DJI Mini 4 Pro gains iterative improvements that give this tiny drone a robust package that caters to beginners and experienced flyers. What makes the latest in the series outstanding is its improved low light performance, producing usable footage without the noise and grain other mini drones deliver.

The Mini 4 Pro Fly More combo normally retails for $1,699 so there's no better time to save on it than now. The drone itself is packed with features catering to both enthusiast and pro flyers. First of all, you don't need to necessarily register the drone with the F.A.A. as it weighs less than 8.78 ounces / 249g. This means that any adult can fly the drone and also travel with it easily.

What makes the Mini 4 Pro so easy to fly is the RC-2 controller, included in the discounted bundle. The RC-2 controller is rated at 700 nits of brightness so you can view it in nearly any environment. Its 5.5-inch 1080P touchscreen is highly responsive and provides a smooth, stable transmission feed.

DJI Mini 4 Pro: Sample video - YouTube Watch On

And the footage the Mini 4 Pro records is nothing short of stunning, thanks to 4K/60fps HDR capture, as you can see in the sample video above. The drone is equipped with a three-axis mechanical gimbal which ensures footage is stable. This also means that you can pan, tilt and roll as needed.

I also love just how clever the Mini 4 Pro is. Featuring DJI's patented ActiveTrack 360° technology, the Mini 4 Pro accurately tracks subjects and powers several intelligent intelligent flight modes (QuickShots) for quick short content creation. And if you stand behind a tree, the drone will remember your last known location and quickly lock back onto you once you're back in the frame.

(Image credit: Future)

Aerial photography is becoming more and more accessible every day, and mini drones like the Mini 4 Pro make it possible. I, personally, believe that drones can help you be more creative and give you a new perspective on the world when you see it from above.

If I were you, I'd snap up this deal as soon as possible. The Mini 4 Pro is a popular drone and rightfully so. It can capture 12MP / 48MP stills, record 4K/60fps footage, and it boasts a respectable flight time of 34 minutes. $319 off the best mini drone is not something we see everyday. There really is no better quadcopter for those who want to take stunning photos and record beautiful scenery.