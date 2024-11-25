GoPro just slashed $60 off the brand new Hero13 for Black Friday — I don’t think it’s going lower than this

This year's Black Friday deals are already rolling in, even though there are still a few days left before the big day itself. There are already some great deals on action cameras, but this is my favorite so far: the GoPro Hero13 Black is currently $60 off at Amazon.

As the cameras editor here at Tom's Guide, I test action cameras for a living, and I've spent a lot of time with the Hero13 Black. This is GoPro's very latest model that was only just launched, so while I'd like to be proved wrong, I highly doubt it's going much lower than this. That means now is the time to buy a new GoPro!

GoPro Hero13 Black: was $399 now $339 at Amazon The GoPro Hero13 Black is one of the best action cameras you can buy right now, thanks to its 5.3K/60p video, buttery smooth stabilization and classic GoPro ruggedness. It also bring new features to the Hero Black line, including magnetic mounting and interchangeable lenses. Even though it only just launched, this camera is already slashed by $60 for Black Friday! I doubt it's going much lower than this.

The GoPro Hero13 Black is one of the best action cameras around. As the reviews and cameras editor here at Tom's Guide, I oversee all our action camera testing, and have spent some serious quality time with this action camera for my GoPro Hero13 Black review.

This action camera is an absolute unit, packing 5.3K video at up to 60fps, plus GoPro's legendary image stabilization and 33 foot waterproofing. Those things were also present on the older GoPro Hero12 Black, but the 13th iteration brings some super handy (and in some cases long overdue) new features to the lineup.

Firstly, there's magnetic mounting, which has been a feature on competitors for a while now, but which GoPro had held off implementing. I was really glad to see this feature finally making an appearance, as it makes quick mounting much easier. GoPro has also widened the Lens Mod range for the Hero13 Black, producing extra lenses including ultra wide, macro and anamorphic (coming in 2025) variants, giving you lots of creative options.

Overall, at their list prices the GoPro's main rival, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, overtook the Hero13 Black to the top position in our best action cameras, ultimately offering almost as many features for $50 less, making it better value for money. However, with this deal, the GoPro Hero13 Black is a no-brainer, as it's now $20 less than the Osmo Action 5 Pro.

