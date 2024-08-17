Should you choose the Brooklyn Bedding Mattress in 2024 Labor Day sales? Advice from a mattress tester

Brooklyn Bedding are an all-American mattress brand that are known for their high-quality beds at competitive prices. They have a core range of mattresses and the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is not only the flagship model but also the cheapest.

The Brooklyn Signature Hybrid is one of the best mattress choices if you want to enjoy the contouring comfort of memory foam alongside the responsive support of pocketed coils. This mattress also has customizable firmness options including soft, medium and firm so whatever your sleep style, you’re covered. This mattress also comes in multiple sizes including RV and Twin XL which are both ideal sizes if you’re heading off to college later this year.

The Signature Hybrid sits in the upper mid-tier but regular sales mean you’ll never have to pay full price. We are used to seeing an evergreen sale from Brooklyn Bedding with a 25% discount applied to all mattresses, which makes the Labor Day mattress sales a great time to buy as you’re unlikely to get a price any cheaper than this. So if you’re ready for a new bed in time for fall, take a look at what makes the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid a must buy mattress.

Brooklyn Bedding mattress review overview

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid comes in three firmness options which means whatever your preferred sleeping style, there’s a firmness level for you. The mattress uses high-quality foams and individually encased coils to offer a perfect blend of pressure-relieving comfort with responsive support. During our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review, our tester found it did a great job of isolating motion which makes it ideal for couples who are fed up with a disturbed night’s sleep from a restless partner or pet. This mattress doesn’t sleep as cool as we expect most hybrids to but if you’re a hot sleeper then there is the option to give your mattress a boost by upgrading to a GlacioTex cooling cover.

Brooklyn Bedding mattress key features

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is the brand’s flagship model for a reason. It has been designed to be durable using high-density foam and premium steel coils which are all designed and produced in the United States.

The construction of the mattress does differ slightly between soft, medium and firm. Soft and medium have a thicker quilted top at 1.5-inches whilst firm has just 0.75-inch. The same goes for the layer of Supreme response comfort foam, with soft and medium having 1.5-inches whilst the firm option has just 1-inch. This layer is made using a hyper-elastic foam which will quickly respond to your movements and adjust to your sleeping position making it a really good choice for combination sleepers or those who tend to toss and turn at night. There is then a layer of VariFlex transition foam which offers pressure-relieving support followed by an 8-inch layer of 760 encased coils that provide exceptional contouring, motion isolation, and edge support. This is finished off with a 0.25-inch flex base that reinforces the premium coil core which means your mattress is more durable and long lasting. Hot sleepers can upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover which is made using cooling fibers, designed specifically to keep you cool.

Multiple firmness options

Mattress uses 760 encased premium coils

The soft and medium mattress options have a 1.5" quilted top foam

All materials are made in the USA

Optional Cooling Top Cover for hot sleepers

(Image credit: Brooklyn Bedding)

Brooklyn Bedding price and trials

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid offers a comfortable and supportive sleep at a mid-range price point when at full MSRP, although add ons like the cooling cover will push it up to the upper end of the mid-price range. However, with a permanent 25% off sale and the occasional 30% discount being applied on major sales events, it brings it firmly down to an affordable price point. Brooklyn Bedding does apply their sales prices to all their mattresses so whatever bed you fancy, you’ll get the same level of discount. Right now there is a 25% discount which means you can get a queen mattress for $999 (was $1,332).

You get plenty of time to test this mattress out with a 120-night sleep trial and there’s a good 10-year warranty which will cover you for the life of the mattress. You will also get free shipping with Brooklyn Bedding, but your returns will have a $99 fee, even if it’s within your trial period.

Mid-tier price point

120-night sleep trial

10 year warranty

Free shipping

$99 fee for returns

Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day sale: What to expect

One thing you’ll never do at Brooklyn Bedding is pay full MSRP for any of their mattresses. We are used to seeing the current 25% discount applied across the board on all Brooklyn Bedding mattresses, but occasionally they do offer a 30% discount.

The Labor Day mattress sale has already started so if you have your eye on a Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid and you don’t want to wait until the end of the year, then now is the time to buy, although it might be worth purchasing closer to Labor Day weekend in case we do see a slightly larger discount.

The important thing to remember with this mattress is that it is one of the best hybrid mattresses and for the level of quality, the price point is excellent. There are not many mattresses in this price range where you have the option to choose your own firmness range, making this one of the best mattresses to buy right now.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

Early Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day sales live now

Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: was from $665 now $498.80 — 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding

Best for: All sleeping positions

With this mattress, you can choose your own firmness level. Whether you choose soft, medium or firm you'll get a blend of comforting memory foam with responsive steel coils that will offer the best blend of comfort and support. It excels when it comes to motion isolation making it a good choice for anyone who shares a bed. Although it doesn't do a great job of keeping hot sleepers cool there is an option to upgrade to a cooling cover. Right now a queen will cost you $999 from the original price of $1,332. Benefits: 10-year warranty | 120-night trial | Free shipping

Brooklyn Bedding Auroa Luxe: was from $1,199 now $899 at Brooklyn Bedding

Best for: Hot sleepers

If you're a hot sleeper then this is the perfect mattress for you. It has cooling features infused into five of its six layers including anti-microbial foam, cooling gel and phase change material in the cover, all of which will wick away moisture and dissipate heat. It is a little more expensive than the Signature Hybrid but with 25% off all mattresses, you can get an Aurora Luxe in queen size for just $1,398 down from $1,865. You also get the choice fo three firmness options and can add a cloud pillow top for extra comfort but this will cost you an additional $300. Benefits: 10-year warranty | 120-night trial | Free shipping

Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day sale FAQ

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress?

Labor Day is often your last chance to get a discounted luxury mattress before Black Friday. The prices are usually the best of the summer, meaning if you're in the market for a new mattress and don't want to wait until the Autumn, Labor Day is a great time to buy.