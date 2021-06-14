The best protein shakers in 2021

In essence, the best protein shakers are just glorified water bottles. But if you’re going to push your body to its limits at the gym, on the trail, or anywhere else, you'll need to replenish your energy stores after every sweat session. Plus, having the right shaker can mean the difference between a top-notch HIIT workout and a gym bag soaked with your gloop flavor of choice. Blech.

If you’re not sure what protein shaker is best for your fitness routine, not to worry. We’ve rounded up our favorite ones and put them through their paces. Read on to see which protein shaker came out on top.

Amp up your fitness routine with the best home gym equipment

The best yoga mats make for a more comfortable cool-down

make for a more comfortable cool-down Keep track of your stats with the best smartwatches

What are the best protein shakers?

Our top pick among the protein shakers we tried was the BlenderBottle Strada. It’s a double-insulated protein shaker that can take a beating, no matter what you throw at (or in) it. It’ll keep your shake icy cold for up to 24 hours, and we were impressed with the lockable lid, which prevents any leaks in your gym bag.

For the athlete who is training after a hard day’s work, or wants to still have ice cubes in their protein shake at the end of the workout, the Ice Shaker lives up to its name and keeps your drink chilly for more than 40 hours. The protein shaker features a unique removable agitator attached to the inner lid, which helps blend the protein shake and avoid unpleasant, undissolved lumps of powder.

For the gym-goer who is looking for something a little different, the Hydra Cup Dual Shaker Bottle has two separate compartments which are designed for carrying around two totally separate liquids (or even dry snacks) in the same bottle. It’s a great value for the additional functionality, and is a handy choice if you’re tight on space.

The best protein shakers you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. BlenderBottle Strada The best protein shaker overall Specifications Liquid Capacity: 24 ounces Insulated: Yes Color Choices: 5 Build Materials: 316 surgical-grade stainless steel, BPA and phthalate-free plastic Size: 9 x 4.3 inches Weight: 13.2 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon $19.99 View at Best Buy Prime $21.10 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High-quality steel construction + Vacuum-insulated design + Locking lid cap with push-button release + Multiple colors Reasons to avoid - No extra features or accessories

The best protein shaker should be an equal mix of value and functionality, and the BlenderBottle Strada fits the bill for most pre- and/or post-workout needs. This 24-ounce shaker is made from 316 surgical-grade stainless steel, which is rated to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The leakproof design includes a foolproof locking mechanism on the lid to keep your liquid nutrition off the floor and in your gullet. The BlenderBottle Strada comes in five elegant color choices, too, so you’re sure to find one to match your personal style.

While the Strada is capable of holding up to 24 ounces of liquid, the interior markings only go to up to 20 ounces (or 590 milliliters), which acts as a visual reminder to not overfill your shaker when you add ice, protein mix, water or milk. The top screws on smoothly and cleanly, and just as advertised, the Strada really is leakproof once you lock the lid. I casually kicked it around my living room floor a few times to test just how leakproof it would be and while this didn’t result in any spillages, I did manage to stub my toe once or twice; this thing is built like a tank.

The double-walled insulation works well, too. I left some ice water inside the Strada overnight in a 70-degree room, and the ice water temperature rose from a chilly 35 degrees to a totally drinkable 59 degrees when I checked it the next day. (I used an infrared thermometer for this.) I dig the push-button lid as well. Forget prying the lid open with your fingernail — with the Strada, you can feel and see whether or not the lid is secure.

Ounce for ounce, the Strada is our top pick for elevating your nutrition game.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Ice Shaker Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle The best leakproof design Specifications Liquid Capacity: 26 ounces Insulated: Yes Color Choices: 24 Build Materials: Stainless steel and BPA-free plastic Size: 10 x 3.3 inches Weight: 15.7 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS $34.99 View at Amazon Prime $34.99 View at Amazon $50.95 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Rock-solid build + Leakproof design + Twist-off agitator + Insulated Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive

You may have spotted this protein shaker on Shark Tank , and now this fitness companion is ready for market. This double-walled, vacuum-insulated bottle doesn’t leak or sweat. The stainless steel design is odor-resistant and designed to keep your drinks ultra-cold for up to 30 hours. This protein shaker has received a lot of good press since its inception, and for good reason. After putting it through its paces, this is one of my top picks.

The Ice Shaker is easy to open and close, with the lid cap clicking firmly into place as you press it down, letting you know everything is secure. What sets the Ice Shaker apart from the others on this list is the removable agitator built into the inner lid, replacing the traditional stainless steel blender ball most protein shakers use.

When I used the Ice Shaker to mix up some simple protein shakes (whey protein powder, water and a few ice cubes), the agitator worked well to break up and dissolve the powder right away, while also keeping the ice cubes from banging against my teeth when I took a slug. To test its insulation, I left ice water inside overnight in a 70-degree room, and the water temperature rose from a super-chilled 35 degrees to 55 degrees when I checked in at the 30-hour mark.

It’s more expensive than the average protein shaker, but you won’t be disappointed by the Ice Shaker. The tapered design feels good, and the innovative agitator works well in practice.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Hydra Cup Dual Shaker Bottle The best for those looking to carry a shake and a post-workout snack Specifications Liquid Capacity: 30 ounces Insulated: No Color Choices: 10 Build Materials: BPA-free plastic Size: 8.6 x 4 inches Weight: 6.8 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $11.97 View at Amazon $12.64 View at Walmart Prime $12.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super cheap + Leakproof cap + Two different compartments + Tons of different colors and styles Reasons to avoid - Somewhat annoying to clean - Small parts can be lost

If you’re looking for a protein shaker to carry your pre-workout drink and protein shake, or just some water and snacks, the Hydra Cup Dual Shaker Bottle ticks all the right boxes. This protein shaker is split in half (15 ounces on either side), allowing you to store two completely different liquids in two completely separate compartments. It’s a unique design that adds some extra versatility to your gym bag.

The Hydra Cup is one of my favorite protein shakers thanks to pure functionality. That split-compartment design is fantastic for towing around more than one liquid at once, saving time as you transition from pre- to post-workout supplements. The lid snaps down securely on all four sides to seal up the gaskets, ensuring that all liquids (or solids) stay where they should.

That’s right, you don’t have to use this thing to just carry liquids. I tossed some trail mix on one side and crushed ice in the other during one of my recent bike rides, which allowed me to simultaneously replenish my hydration along with some much-needed carbs, fats and simple sugars. True to Hydra Cup’s advertising, it truly is a unique design that does more than the average protein shaker. Just be careful what you fill it with; the whole thing is dishwasher safe, but if you’re washing by hand, it’s a little tricky getting your fingers into the bottom of the shaker without the right cleaning tools.

For less than $15, this is one of the best protein shakers around.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you like to cosplay as James Bond when you work out, or you’re constantly losing your supplements in your gym bag, the BlenderBottle ProStak might just be for you. Available in seven snazzy colors — from Moss Green to Hot Pink — the ProStak is more than just a protein shaker. The 22-ounce bottle is paired with two interlocking storage jars; the jars can be attached to the bottom of the bottle, each other, or even inside the lid.

I love gear that comes with secret compartments, so the BlenderBottle ProStak is right up my alley. The plastic build feels a little flimsy, but for the price, you’re bound to get your money’s worth by the time anything breaks. I love the stackable storage jars which make putting together my workout supplements feel like I’m using an adult Lego set. I could see this being extra useful for busy parents, too, since you could use these little compartments to store surprise snacks for your kids (or yourself).

For some extra versatility in an innovative design, put the BlenderBottle ProStak on your short list.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. BlendJet One The best for those making smoothies on the move Specifications Liquid Capacity: 10 ounces Insulated: No Color Choices: 20 Build Materials: Stainless steel and BPA-free plastic Size: 9 x 3 inches Weight: 15.9 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon View at BlendJet Reasons to buy + Slim handheld design + Perfect for light blending + Tons of cool color choices + Surprisingly powerful Reasons to avoid - Low liquid capacity

The BlendJet One isn’t exactly a protein shaker. It’s a helluva lot better, actually. This battery-powered mini-blender is more powerful than you’d expect, and it’s small enough to toss into any gym bag. Designed for smoothies, protein shakes, frozen cocktails, meal replacements, salad dressings and more, the BlendJet is more than just a gym companion — it’s an all-around useful kitchen accessory that adds a little tech to your fitness hustle.

I’m not joking: this is my favorite kitchen gadget to date. The BlendJet’s slim one-button design is easy to use, and there’s even a carrying strap on the lid. The micro-USB port is waterproof, too. I loved using this thing to blend up post-workout protein shakes, mid-morning fruit smoothies, and end-of-day frozen margaritas. (I earned it, OK?) You won’t regret having this thing laying around.

It takes about an hour and a half to fully charge the BlendJet; on a full battery, you should get roughly 15 blends, according to the company. During my testing, I started to run out of juice after about 10 blends, but that miniature motor burns through more juice if you’re...well, using it to make really thick juice.

The BlendJet One is a great deal at $79.95 (on sale for $39.95, as of this writing), but if you want a slightly more powerful device that’s also USB-C powered, the newer BlendJet 2 is available for $99.95 (on sale for $49.95). We'll update this article once we get to try out the latest model.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. ShakeSphere Protein Shaker Bottle The best for gym-goers who don’t mind hand-washing their shaker Specifications Liquid Capacity: 24.6 ounces Insulated: No Color Choices: 5 Build Materials: plastic and silicone Size: 7.8 x 3.5 inches Weight: 5.6 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $19.99 View at Amazon Prime $19.99 View at Amazon $19.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Rugged construction + No blending ball necessary + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - Sliding lid isn’t failsafe - Not dishwasher safe

If you’re a fan of wordplay and also playing hard, the ShakeSphere is worth a look. This capsule-shaped shaker has a unique design that doesn’t even require a blender ball inside to mix up your powders and premixes. There are no corners inside, either, making the whole thing easier to clean.

I like the sliding cap on the lid, but you really do have to be vigilant that it’s fully closed before moving it around; the oval shape is easy to tip, and I accidentally spilled my water a few times as I tested it out. The adjustable finger loop on the cap is a nice touch, though. All in all, you won’t be disappointed with this protein shaker.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Homiguar Stainless Steel Shaker Cup The best for those looking to use their shaker for that post-gym coffee Specifications Liquid Capacity: 20 ounces Insulated: Yes Color Choices: 3 Build Materials: 18/8 stainless steel and BPA-free plastic Size: 8.8 x 3.5 inches Weight: 14 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Prime $22.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can handle hot and cold liquids + Two blender balls included + Liquid measurements on the inside Reasons to avoid - Heavy, clunky - Only three color choices

Most protein shakers aren’t meant to handle hot liquids, but the Homiguar Shaker Bottle can. Thanks to the durable 18/8 stainless steel insulation, this bad boy can keep cold drinks chilled for up to 20 hours, and warm drinks warm for up to 8. (In my testing, these claims hold up.) This shaker has a 20-ounce capacity, but there’s a measurement line inside that goes up to 18 ounces.

Of all the protein shakers on this list, the Homiguar Shaker Bottle felt the most solid as I Iugged it around; just make sure the cap is securely fastened before you go. The outer texture of the shaker is easy to hang on to, and there’s a handy silicone loop for easy carrying. This model also stands out by including two different blender balls (one plastic, the other stainless steel), which is useful for shaking up powders of varying consistencies; they both worked well, quickly dissolving my whey protein and BCAA powder mixes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. BlenderBottle Radian The best for gym-goers on a budget Specifications Liquid Capacity: 32 ounces Insulated: No Color Choices: 7 Build Materials: BPA and Phthalate-free plastic Size: 10 x 3.5 inches Weight: 7.5 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $11.40 View at Amazon $14.99 View at DICK'S Sporting Goods $15.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Affordable + Detachable carrying loop + Seven different colors Reasons to avoid - Only measures up to 26 ounces on the side

As we move further down this list, you’ll find that the best protein shakers can also be pretty basic. The Radian is another model from BlenderBottle that can hold up to 32 ounces, and the dishwasher-safe construction is made from stain- and odor-resistant Eastman Triton plastic.

I like how the liquid measurements for this shaker are clearly visible on the outside. (For many shakers, such measurements are on the inside.) Another standout feature for the Radian is its detachable carrying loop, which adds a little customization to your nutrition. There’s not much else to talk about here, but some of the best workout accessories are as basic as my workout music choices. (Allegedly. Zoomers are a judgmental bunch.)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. BlenderBottle Pro Series The best for those looking for a simple, reliable shaker Specifications Liquid Capacity: 24, 28, 32 ounces Insulated: No Color Choices: 13 Build Materials: BPA and Phthalate-free plastic Size: 8.6 x 3.5 inches Weight: 8 ounces TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $8.88 View at Amazon $12.97 View at Walmart $18.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Plenty of color choices + Nifty flip-up handle on lip + Multiple sizes Reasons to avoid - Just the basics

This last BlenderBottle is mostly identical to the Radian model above, but it comes in three different sizes (24, 28, and 32 ounces) and 13 attractive colors. It also has a rotating carrying handle on the lid, which is hard plastic as opposed to silicone.

Otherwise, you won’t find any bells or whistles on this protein shaker, but at this price, that’s totally fine. The cap snaps firmly in place after every sip, and the leakproof lid gave me enough confidence to toss it into my backbike during a brief bike ride. For just the basics and nothing more, this is the protein shaker you’re looking for.

How to choose the best protein shaker for you

At the end of the day, a protein shaker is just a widemouthed water bottle with a stainless steel blender ball inside, right? Mostly, but when choosing the best protein shaker, pay close attention to the lid. Our favorite shakers have locking mechanisms and other leakproof designs to prevent unwanted spills. Look for comfortable carrying handles on top that are easy to snag with the tips of your fingers.

If you’re going to tote your liquid nutrition around with you, why not do it with a little panache? Some of the best protein shakers come in a variety of snazzy colors (and/or motivational logos), so if you want a gym accessory to match your personal style, it’s OK to be a little picky. That being said, always favor function over fashion, folks. Nobody’s taking their protein shaker to a runway show.

Another thing to look out for is the size of the shaker. Most protein shakers hold between 16 and 36 ounces of liquid, leaving enough extra space inside to dissolve that workout mix or protein powder with whatever bartending flair you have on hand.

Lastly, think about what you want to carry and how cold, or warm, you want it to stay. Most protein shakers are made from lightweight plastic (often BPA-free), but some of the best protein shakers use stainless steel insulation to keep cold drinks colder, longer. You can leave such shakers out in the sun without worrying about a lukewarm milkshake after a few late-afternoon laps.

How we tested the best protein shakers

In order to determine which protein shakers belonged on the top of this list, we evaluated them based on functionality, quality of build materials, and how each bottle felt while holding it. We also made sure to test out the seal for every lid; nobody likes a gym bag filled with lukewarm protein sludge. After filling each shaker up with water, we knocked them around on the floor a bit and checked for any leakage.

Lastly, since we live in a tech-centric age, we looked for any extra bells and whistles (ex, multiple liquid chambers, removable pill trays, detachable carrying loops) that were genuinely useful. At the end of the day, the best protein shakers sure won’t break the bank, but they should still be a good value overall.

To test any insulated protein shakers, which are designed to handle both hot and cold beverages, we filled them halfway to the top with ice water, screwed on the lids, and let the shakers sit for 10 minutes. Then we removed the lids and quickly recorded the inner temperature of each bottle via infrared thermometer. After sealing the shakers again and letting them stand for 24 hours in a 70-degree room, we recorded the inner temperature a second time. In short: the smaller the temperature flux, the more effective the insulation.

Stay motivated with our favorite fitness guides:

Best treadmills | Best exercise bikes | Best adjustable dumbbells | Best home gym equipment | Best yoga mats | Best workout apps | Best running apps | Best sports watches | Best smartwatches | Best smart scales | Best resistance bands |Best foam rollers

How to lose belly fat | Best arm workouts with dumbbells | Best resistance band workouts | Use this 3-day lifting routine to get jacked | The best 10-minute ab workout to get that six-pack | How to train for a half marathon | How to train for a marathon | Best arm workouts with dumbbells | Best tabata workouts