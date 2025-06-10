KitchenAid just launched a powerful new blender with precision speed control — at a wallet-friendly price

Everyone says KitchenAid makes the best stand mixer (and here's why we think they're right), but the brand is also incredibly well-versed in crafting other premium kitchen appliances too – like blenders.

Earlier this year, we got hands-on with the KitchenAid K400 and while it didn't quite make it into the top spot of the best blenders on the market right now, it impressed us a lot. Then again, it had a premium $300 price tag to go along with it and KitchenAid has a new contender in town for a lot less.

The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is much more approachable at $129.99. That price gets you a precision speed control knob, 360 asymmetrical blade design and heat release vent.

So, not only can you blend up both hot and cold food with ease, but you've got full control over how fast or slow you do it.

KitchenAid Pure Power Blender: $129.99 at Kitchen Aid The KitchenAid Pure Power Blender hands control over to you. With a precision speed control knob with ten settings, 360 asymmetrical blade design, heat release vent and three presets at the touch of a button, you can create your desired textures with ease. Available at KitchenAid for $129.99.

Here's what you need to know

Precision control for your desired texture (Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid describes the Pure Power Blender as an opportunity to give consumers "the freedom to blend the rules" and it does so with its precision speed control knob.

Now, I love my Nutribullet Pro 900W, but I certainly don't love when it turns my chunky guacamole into a paste if I hold it down for too long.

The Pure Power Blender though comes with 10 different settings, giving you control over your desired texture. And honestly, I never thought I'd be so excited to hear about a feature on a blender.

The beauty of a blender after all is to create textures with ease that are hard to achieve through hand mixing alone and to have full control over how your recipe turns out is a real highlight.

Hot and cold

From smoothies to soup, the KitchenAid Pure Power Blender is ready (Image credit: KitchenAid)

And then there's the Pure Power Blender's ability to tackle both the coldest and hottest of foods.

With a heat release vent in the lid, steam can easily escape while blending hot ingredients. So, you don't need to worry so much about a vacuum sealed lid from the steam trapped inside or a sudden release of said steam onto your hands when pouring out your hot blend.

With summer fast approaching, it's the perfect time to blend up some ice cold drinks – and this blender has presets made for the job!

There's three options available to you at the push of a button; Ice Crush, to Smoothie and to Clean. While they're fairly self-explanatory, here's what you can expect.

For Ice Crush, you can pulse up solid ice cubes into snow in a matter of seconds. For Smoothie, the 360 asymmetrical blade design will pulse up your frozen fruits with ease. And for Clean, well, a simply quick clean without all the hassle after your icy drinks.

The Pure Power Blender is only available in Matte Black – and I can't help feeling a little surprised that there's no option for one of the brand's brighter colors, like the KitchenAid Color of the Year, Butter Yellow.

But it's all down to the features and we'll reserve judgment on KitchenAid's newest blender innovation for when we get our hands on it for a full review.