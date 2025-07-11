Filthy water bottle? Here’s how to clean it the right way

I have a kitchen cupboard dedicated to the best water bottles, and I don't think my family is alone in our obsession with them. There's one for work, one for the gym, and one for days out. And every time I open the cupboard door, at least one water bottle tumbles out.

While my water bottle cupboard could use a declutter, the bottles could also benefit from a deep clean. However, I get stuck on knowing the best way to clean the water bottles and then keeping them that way.

So, I set myself the task of discovering the best way to clean a water bottle and maintain its cleanliness.

The problems lurking in your water bottle

I know that an unclean water bottle can be a health hazard, because every time you take a sip of water, or whatever concoction you prefer to drink, you are leaving behind bacteria. While it may seem easy to give your bottle a quick rinse through at the end of each day, it is simply not enough, even though it may look clean to the naked eye.

Another major problem I have is preventing mold growth, whether inside the bottle itself, within the threads that secure the lid, or around the lid and mouthpiece. It's one nasty that needs to be banished.

How to spot mold in your water bottle

Mold has a fondness for warm and damp places where it will thrive and spread tiny spores into the air. It's considered a health hazard, so if you spot mold in your water bottle, you need to clean it out.

But how do you spot it, as it's not always visible with the naked eye? Mold could be lurking in your water bottle if you notice an unpleasant musty smell, the water appears cloudy, you spot a residue or film on your water bottle, or the water tastes unpleasant.

If you notice any of these signs, be sure to give your water bottle a deep clean to remove mold.

How to deep clean a water bottle

Remove the lid from your water bottle and any other parts, such as the straw and any removable mouth parts. Also, pay attention to any seals and threads around the water bottle, which can often go unnoticed. This will allow you to access all the nooks and crannies that a regular clean won't reach. Rinse your bottle and any removable parts. Take some dishwashing liquid and squirt a few drops onto each part before giving them all a good scrub. A sponge, bottle brush, and even a clean toothbrush will come in handy to reach those awkward spaces to clean out any gunk. Rinse each part thoroughly with hot water to remove the soap and residue, and then leave to air dry thoroughly before reassembling.

Top tip

I always leave my water bottles lid-free, to prevent any moisture from being trapped inside and causing a build-up of mold.

How to remove mold from a water bottle

Before targeting any mold, disinfect your water bottle by mixing hot water and dishwashing soap, and give your bottle a thorough clean. To kill the mold spores use a mix of equal parts vinegar and water. Place your bottle in the solution, with all parts disassembled and submerged. Allow the solution to sit for a few minutes before rinsing all the parts out. Finally, leave your water bottle to thoroughly air dry before storing.

How often should you clean your water bottle?

To avoid the buildup of mold and prevent contaminating your drinking water, wash your water bottle daily and ensure it dries completely. You don't need to give it a deep clean every day, but you should wash it in hot water and dish soap to remove any bacteria, especially around the mouthpiece.

Easy-clean water bottles to buy

If cleaning isn't your thing, opt for a water bottle that is dishwasher safe. However, do check which rack it can be washed on, as it will probably have to be placed on the top rack.

Another top tip is to look for a water bottle with a simple design. Check out the lid and mouthpiece. If it has lots of intricate parts, it will be more difficult to keep clean.

So, look for a bottle with a wide mouth, such as the HydroFlask 24oz Wide Flex Straw Cap Bottle, currently reduced to $30 at Amazon. My son owns this bottle, and I'd buy it just for the funky logo alone!

Smooth materials, such as stainless steel or BPA-free plastic, will also make your job easier.

You can even enhance your cleaning prowess with a bottle featuring a UV light that does the cleaning for you, such as LARQ's Bottle PureVis, which is currently reduced in some colorways to $69 at Amazon. You simply press a button to activate the light and wait a few seconds for it to sanitize your water.

Apart from investing in a water bottle that's easy to clean, you could try a drying rack designed specifically for water bottles. How about Kuppy's Silicone Bottle Drying Rack that's $19 at Amazon?