I just tried this protein shake Chris Hemsworth had on the Thor set — and it’s actually good

Ever wondered what Chris Hemsworth’s go-to protein shake is? If the answer to this awfully specific question is yes, you’re in luck — we asked Hemsworth’s PT, Luke Zocchi for the smoothie that built Thor’s muscles, and he delivered.

When it comes to building serious muscle like Hemsworth did for Thor: Love and Thunder, calorie intake is important. As well as training hard in the gym, Hemsworth had to eat well to ensure he was in a calorie surplus — key if you’re trying to bulk up. His trainer Zocchi said when the real-life superhero was ‘tired of eating’, his go-to was a simple smoothie. In fact, Zocchi would make two or three of these smoothies a day for Chris, and they’d be a staple of his post-workout routine. Talking of workouts, here’s the exact resistance band workout Chris Hemsworth used on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder .

A reminder that what works for Hemsworth might not be right for you and your body. If you’re looking to lose weight, or build muscle, it’s a good idea to chat to a nutritionist or a dietician before making drastic changes to your diet.

What is Chris Hemsworth’s protein shake recipe?

According to his personal trainer, Hemsworth’s favorite shake is an almond, date, and banana smoothie. The ingredients are as follows:

8 oz Almond Milk

Two Dates

Ice Cubes (amount to your liking)

One Scoop of Protein Powder of your choosing

One Banana

One Pinch of Salt

One Tablespoon of Almond Butter

Zocchi says to combine the ingredients in a blender until thick and creamy.

I just tried the protein shake Chris Hemsworth had on the Thor set — and it’s actually good

Like my workouts, my normal protein shake is far less impressive than Hemsworth’s — normally I’ll just stick some coconut milk, a banana, some berries, and some vanilla protein in a blender and down it as quickly as possible. Fun, right?

This shake was a lot nicer than my normal shake, both in flavor and in temperature thanks to the addition of the ice cubes. I was able to happily sip this at my desk during my morning meeting, without pulling a face that would make my colleagues concerned.

It also kept me full for a lot longer, which is exactly what you’d hope for if you’re drinking a protein shake. I often make a shake if I’m on the move and don’t have time for breakfast, but if, like Hemsworth, you’re using a shake to up your protein intake between meals, this is definitely a tastier alternative than an artificial-tasting protein bar.

Adding protein smoothies to your morning routine? Check out the best blenders to have in your kitchen and the best protein shakers for carrying your drink on the move.

