This TikTok hack cleans your blender in seconds without a sponge

TikTok is always introducing new cleaning hacks. Some are admittedly better than others, but the latest one to trend is definitely useful to know if you own a full size or personal blender.

Cleaning your blender never comes at a convenient time, especially as many of us are taking our smoothies straight out of the door to work or the gym. Considering this, when this cleaning hack first came to surface, it was welcomed by blender owners everywhere.

Blenders are great for smoothie lovers, but they can come in use for everyday recipes as well, such as mayonnaise and batter. The only problem with blenders is the mess you’re left with once you finish. The blades can trap residue underneath them, which is difficult to reach, and the mix can dry to the jug walls as well, which you need to immediately rinse to avoid.

Some brands offer dishwasher safe parts, but in my experience, you need the blender again before you run the dishwasher, so you end up washing by hand anyway.

Luckily, there’s a very simple and convenient cleaning hack you can use with blenders, which this TikTok user happily discovered. Your blender is designed to hold and blend liquids and foods, so why should soap and water be any different? Once you’ve finished blending and emptied the contents, add some warm water, half-full will be enough, and add a couple drops of dish soap. Seal the lid, then turn your blender on and watch it clean itself.

Some more premium blenders come with self-clean programs so it regulates itself, but if not, give it about 10 seconds, then switch it off, empty the dirty water out and rinse the container. There you have it, a shiny, clean blender! Remember to leave the lid off as it dries.

How to clean a cloudy blender

If your blender has a plastic jug or cup, you may notice it starts to turn cloudy over time. This residue has been left behind by hard water and mineral-rich foods and can be difficult to remove. However, there’s a very easy method to get rid of this film and make your goblet look like new again.

Simply add one cup of white distilled vinegar and half fill the jug with warm water. Let it stand and soak for about 8 hours, or ideally overnight. Then empty it out and rinse and scrub away any remaining residue. It couldn’t be easier.