Massive MyProtein sale — 7 deals I'd buy right now with 45% off powders, vegan protein and snacks

Myprotein is one of the best places to stock up on protein powders and snacks. The powder is easy to blend, tastes good (especially if you like sweet tastes) and the company produces some great vegan-friendly options, too.

Now is the best time to stock up on these muscle-building supplements — Myprotein has dropped a 45% discount on every item in its store! All you need to do is fill up your basket and enter the code BOOM45 to grab your essentials at almost half price.

But there's a lot to choose from. So, as a former fitness editor and long-time exerciser, I've gone through Myprotein's digital cupboard and found the proteins I'd buy right now while this mega sale lasts.

Quick list

Myprotein deals

Save $28 Myprotein Impact Whey Protein: was $79 now $51 at Myprotein This is one of the company's most popular whey proteins (and also usually among it's most expensive), as it crams 25g of protein into a 29g serving. It also has just 110 calories and no fat, making it one of the best powders for developing lean muscle. There are nine flavors and an unflavored version if you want to mix it into food.

Save $11 Myprotein Vegan Protein Blend: was $32 now $21 at Myprotein This blend of rice and pea proteins lands 21g of protein per 31g serving. You have a choice of four flavors (banana bread, mocha, tiramisu and vanilla chai), and it comes in a 2.2lb bag, giving you 32 servings per bag. And with this discount, you can pick up two bags for just over the cost of one at its regular price.

Save $19 Myprotein THE Plant Protein: was $55 now $36 at Myprotein This is a super-charged version of the Vegan Protein Blend, with three plant proteins (pea, pumpkin seed, watermelon seed) to deliver 25g of protein per 41.8g serving. It comes in four flavors (banana bread, mocha, tiramisu and vanilla chai) stored in a 2.54 lbs tub. These are ideal if you only use protein occasionally and want to keep it stored securely for longer stretches.

Save $8 Myprotein Baked Protein Cookie: was $23 now $15 at Myprotein Unless you have a blender or shaker to hand, protein shakes aren't always super convenient, which is what makes these 15g-of-protein-per-cookie snacks such a good option. The Birthday Cake flavor is probably a bit sweet for me — I'd go for Chocolate Chip (classic) or Snickerdoodle — and you get six cookies in a pack. Bargain for just $2.50 per cookie — you can't even buy a coffee for that price.

Save $1.40 Myprotein Tapatío THE Pre Workout Sample: was $4 now $2.60 at Myprotein I love Myprotein's samples because then you can spend a few dollars to try out a specific flavor before you spend much more on a full size bag. Would I pick up a whole tub of hot sauce pre-workout? Probably not. Would I try it for fun? Absolutely!

Save $14 Myprotein Clear Whey Isolate: was $40 now $26 at Myprotein Most protein powders are designed for blending with milk; you can use water, but the results aren't always enjoyable. But this Clear Whey Isolate is specifically for blending with water, so you can make a hydrating and lot less filling protein top up for your next post-workout drink instead, with 20g of protein per 25g serving.