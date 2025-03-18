I ditched all my phone chargers for this MagSafe one — and it also charges my laptop

This 10,000 mAh power bank charges everything

InfinaCore P3 Pro Portable Power Bank.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

In 2025, you shouldn’t be using the chargers that come in the box with your gadgets. That’s because I’m tired of the clutter and extra baggage I need to bring with me on a daily basis when I commute for work, which is why the InfinaCore P3 Pro is my favorite new travel accessory.

That’s because it’s the perfect charger I've come across to date for all of my devices. Rather than bringing separate power adapters for my phones, laptop, and camera, the InfinaCore P3 Pro can charge them all. Best of all, it features Qi2 wireless charging — which works with my MagSafe supported iPhones.

Since space is such a big concern when I commute, I really love that I can just bring one charger that can work with all of them, including my laptop. Usually they require a lot more power than what some of the best power banks offer, but the P3 Pro has what it takes.

InfinaCorew P3 Pro
InfinaCorew P3 Pro: $129 at infinacore.com

Replace nearly all of your chargers with the InfinaCore P3 Pro. Not only does it have a massive 10,000 mAh battery that delivers 65W wired charging for some laptops, but it also features built-in wireless charging for iPhones and Android phones.

View Deal

One charger to charge them all

InfinaCore P3 Pro power bank used to charge laptop.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of the first things that stand out with the InfinaCore P3 Pro is its size. Its square shaped design is almost the same size as Apple’s power adapters for its MacBooks, but it’s still compact enough to stow away in my backpack.

What’s remarkable for a charger is that it packs a massive 10,000 mAh battery. That's enough to charge my phone several times over, but it’s also enough to charge my laptop. In fact, it can put out a total charge of 65W — which is more than enough for some MacBooks and Windows-based laptops. This is why I’ve stopped carrying my laptop’s charger because this effectively does it.

Future proof with Qi2 wireless charging

InfinaCore P3 Pro power bank charging an iPhone wirelessly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Another aspect that I love about the InfinaCore P3 Pro is that it features an integrated Qi2 wireless charging pad. Even though Android phone makers have been slow to integrate Qi2 support into their phones, this still makes the P3 Pro future proof for when they do come out.

Alternatively, it works flawlessly with my iPhones and Android phones that I bring with me on the daily. Instead of having to bring extra USB cables, I can simply just place them on top of the charging pad. Unfortunately, it can’t properly support my iPhone in landscape to try and use StandBy Mode because the charger itself isn’t heavy enough — so it tips forward all the time. I got it to work a few times by resting it against something else, but it’s not the ideal setup.

Display that shows active charging speeds

InfinaCore P3 Pro power bank showing charging speed on display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Call this one an extra treat, seeing that most portable chargers don’t do this. There’s a tiny display on the side of the InfinaCore P3 Pro that not only shows the battery level of the portable charger, but it also shows the real-time charging status of each port.

Take my Galaxy S25 Ultra as an example, which Samsung claims to offer upwards of 45W wired charging. The InfinaCore P3 Pro’s display will show the port’s actual charging speed, just to validate the manufacturer’s claim. I really like this because I can use it to monitor if the speeds slow down on a particular device once it approaches full. Additionally, the display also shows other useful metrics — like the temperature build up of the battery.

And yes, it has its own built-in charger

InfinaCore P3 Pro power bank with outlet prongs extended.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

While there are plenty of power banks that can charge laptops and phones, like the Anker Prime 27,650 mAh power bank, they still often need their own separate adapters to power them. Meaning, you’d need to remember to bring them along too.

However, that’s not the case with the InfinaCore P3 Pro because it has its own integrated adapter. The prongs flips out to quickly connect it to an outlet to recharge its 10,000 mAh battery when it’s low, which allows me to literally just bring it and nothing extra. These are the reasons why I’ve stopped bringing my other chargers because really, it is the one charger to rule them all.

John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

