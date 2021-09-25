The best iPhone 13 Pro cases have two primary functions: protect your new $999 phone, and look good doing it. After all, that 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield touchscreen might be tougher than previous models, but without a good protective case, you still run the risk of shattering it after an accidental drop or three.

As outlined in our iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro story, the latter iPhone model offers some significant “oomph” when compared to the former, including a 2532 x 1170-pixel touchscreen, three eye-popping camera lenses (instead of two), and 3X optical zoom (versus 2X), all of which makes it one of the best phones around. One thing’s for certain, though: with specs like these, you’ll want to make sure your phone is protected it it hits the ground.

Sure, the iPhone 13 Pro is constructed from surgical-grade stainless steel, and it already has an IP68 rating for water resistance. But even the best iPhone can get busted in the great outdoors if you’re not careful, so proper protection is particularly paramount.

From crystal-clear to ultra-rugged models, here are the latest iPhone 13 Pro cases to put on your shortlist.

What is the best iPhone 13 Pro case?

At the top of the heap you’ll find the Peak Design Everyday Case, which sports a polycarbonate body, rubberized bumpers, and a sleek nylon canvas shell that adds a touch of extra class to an already classy device. When it comes to overall design choices, there’s an awful lot to like about this case, and it's compatible with a plethora of mobile mounts from Peak, not to mention Apple MagSafe accessories.

What’s better than best-in-class drop protection up to 10 feet? How about a structural design that boosts the iPhone 13 Pro’s built-in speaker volume by up to 30 percent? Or an instant mute switch to silence your smartphone? The Catalyst Vibe case has your device covered across the board.

If top-notch personalization is your thing, the Casetify Custom Phone case comes in more than 20 different colors and two levels of ruggedness: Strong and Ultimate. And thanks to the company’s re/Castify program, which uses upcycled phone cases to help make their new ones, you can rest easy that your purchase isn’t too harsh on the planet.

The best iPhone 13 Pro cases you can buy today

1. Peak Design Everyday Case Best iPhone 13 Pro case overall Specifications Colors: Grey Materials: Polycarbonate body with rubberized bumpers MagSafe Compatible: Yes

The Peak Design Everyday Case is designed to be the ultimate balance of minimalist elegance and top-notch protection. The super-skinny 2.4-millimeter profile is accented by rubberized bumpers and a nylon canvas shell, not to mention a useful finger loop for drop-free gripping.

Compatible with Apple’s MagSafe accessories and chargers, the Peak Design Everyday Case is also designed to complement the company’s ecosystem of mobile accessories via their smooth-as-butter SlimLink mounting system, which keeps your iPhone 13 Pro nice and secure, no matter where you jet off to. It's available for other iPhone 13 models, too.

2. Catalyst Vibe Case for iPhone 13 Pro Best iPhone 13 Pro case to boost your audio Specifications Colors: Battleship Grey, Stealth Black Materials: Plastic MagSafe Compatible: Yes

On the contrary, the Catalyst Vibe Case was built to enhance the iPhone 13 Pro's features. For example, it boasts up to 30 percent louder sound over the iPhone’s integrated speakers (when compared to no case at all, up to +3.8 dBA) when installed, and it comes with a handy lanyard.

Catalyst also claims 2.5X higher drop protection when compared to other competitors — up to 10 feet — and the four corners of the case function as attachment points for other Catalyst Crux gear (ex, carabiner, stick-on wallet and neck strap). There’s even a useful rotational mute switch, making it dead-simple to silence your phone at a moment’s notice. Add in MagSafe compatibility, and you can see why this is one of our top picks.

3. Casetify Custom Phone Case The ultimate iPhone 13 Pro case for sustainable protection Specifications Colors: 22, including Clear, Black, Frost, Pink, Pink/Blue, Sunset, and Red Materials: Recycled plastic MagSafe Compatible: Yes

Smartphone cases rarely offer much customization to speak of, but the Casetify Custom Phone case comes with more than just clever wordplay. Available in two levels of durability (and tons of different color options) in addition to MagSafe-compatible models, this case really does have something for just about everyone.

If myriad color choices aren’t a priority for you, the Crush version of these cases is partially made from upcycled phone cases as part of their re/Casetify program, which is designed from the ground up to breathe new life into consumer waste. (Even better, all cases are shipped in 100 percent recyclable packaging.) These cases are drop-tested from 6.6 feet, and the built-in shock-absorbing tech is there to keep your iPhone safe in case of any accidental drops. Bonus: you can customize your case from the company’s website with up to eight characters when you order.

4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe A tried-and-true case for your iPhone 13 Pro Specifications Colors: Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay, Red Materials: Silicone MagSafe Compatible: Yes

Apple does, of course, make its own silicone case for the iPhone 13 Pro, and it comes in eight different colors. The outer layer feels soft and grippy in the hand, while the inner layer has a soft microfiber coating to keep any scratches or dings at bay.

Since Apple carries a number of MagSafe-centric iPhone accessories, this case is compatible with its leather wallet , which itself is compatible with Find My, meaning you will be notified of the wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone.

5. Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe Best clear case for your iPhone 13 Pro Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Plastic MagSafe Compatible: Yes

As another MagSafe-compatible entry on this list, the Presidio Perfect-Clear case is all about letting you flaunt your new Apple device. True to its name, the crystal-clear design has a dual-layer perimeter for even more protection against unexpected drops. (Up to an impressive 13 feet.)

Smartphones are known to be a playground for bacteria, but Speck utilizes an antimicrobial coating to help reduce bacteria growth up to 99 percent. The raised bezel and camera ring keep the iPhone 13 Pro’s lenses protected, too, and all of the iPhone’s ports are easily accessible. Need some extra peace of mind? It comes with a lifetime warranty.

6. Raptic iPhone 13 Pro Case Shield Best value-priced case to defend against drops Specifications Colors: Black, Red, Red Gradient, Purple, Iridescent Materials: Polycarbonate, aluminum, rubber MagSafe Compatible: Yes

While some iPhone 13 Pro cases are all about style, the Raptic iPhone 13 Pro Case Shield is all about keeping your smartphone safe. (Though it does come in five attractive colors.) Built with machined aluminum to exceed MIL-STD-810G testing standards, it boasts 10-foot drop protection and shock-absorbing air pockets on the inside for maximum insulation.

The clear polycarbonate back lets you show off your new status symbol without the risk of scratching it, and MagSafe compatibility rounds out the feature list. So even when you drop your phone, you’ll never drop the ball.

7. Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Case A super-slim case that slips right into your pocket Specifications Colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Navy Blue, Green Materials: Plastic MagSafe Compatible: Yes

The new iPhone 13 Pro’s 6.1-inch screen is bulky enough without adding a protective covering around it, and not every case is manufactured to be pocket-friendly. The Totallee iPhone 13 Pro Case, on the other hand, weighs only 0.1 ounces, and the minimalist plastic body is only 0.02 inches thin.

Available in matte or transparent options (the former is made with hard-yet-flexible plastic, while the latter is constructed from a soft grippy material that’s ideal for shock absorption), you won’t find any branding on the case whatsoever. Because hey, the iPhone 13 Pro speaks for itself.

8. Moment Case for iPhone 13 Pro Best blend of rugged features in an attractive package Specifications Colors: Black, Indigo Blue, Olive, Yellow Materials: Polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) MagSafe Compatible: Yes

Available in four different colors, the Moment Case for iPhone 13 Pro has an outer texture that’s soft to the touch. Never fear, the polycarbonate-and-TPU body is meant to sustain drops up to six feet, and there’s even room for a wrist strap attachment. (Sold separately.)

Shipped in 100 percent post-consumer recycled packaging, the Moment Case is MagSafe compatible; proprietary magnets boast an “even better MagSafe experience” according to the company, and the case is covered by a generous two-year warranty. If you have a few more bucks to spare, the Moment Mounts for MagSafe let you park your iPhone 13 Pro pretty much anywhere.

9. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Best leather case for fashionable functionality Specifications Colors: Black, Tan, Morocco Blue Materials: Leather MagSafe Compatible: No

If you don't want to carry your wallet separate from your phone, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro could be the answer. This case includes a built-in card pocket to hold up to three bank, ID, or travel (ie, vaccination) cards.

As you might have guessed, this case is mostly made from high-quality vegetable tanned leather. Lined with luxurious Japanese microfibers for a sophisticated finish, the 1-millimeter raised bezel adds extra screen protection, and Mujjo makes sure all of your ports and buttons are fully accessible.

10. Waterfield Latigo Leather iPhone Holster Best iPhone 13 Pro case for the cowboy at heart Specifications Colors: Acorn, Black, Dark Brown Materials: Leather MagSafe Compatible: No

That’s right, pardner, just because you’re living in the 21st Century doesn’t mean you can’t hang your phone from your hip like the BlackBerry gunslingers of yesteryear. With three different full-grain leather colors to choose from, strong magnets in the clasp keep the case firmly closed as you run errands or herd cattle.

The “Ultrasuade” interior saves your iPhone 13 Pro from scratches, and side openings provide easy access to volume and sleep buttons; a cut-out panel lets you connect a charging cable or earbud cord through the bottom, and the chrome- and vegetable-tanned leather develops a unique patina over time. Giddyup!

How to choose the best iPhone 13 Pro case for you

When it comes to choosing the best iPhone 13 Pro case to fit your lifestyle, here are some things to consider:

Price — At $999, the iPhone 13 Pro is expensive enough without spending hundreds of extraneous dollars on compatible accessories. Some of the more rugged cases cost upwards of $50, but you can find plenty of viable options under the $30 mark.

Build materials — From silicone to aluminum to polycarbonate plastic to rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your iPhone protected. Some cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more.

MagSafe compatibility — Most of the cases on this list are compatible with Apple’s MagSafe tech, but holster-style cases are the exception here. Pick the style to fit your lifestyle.

Color/design options — Some cases only offer one or two color choices per brand, but the fashion-forward ones take more chances in this department, adding blended colors, textured designs, and customized labels to the mix.

Environmental impact — We all need to tread lightly when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for iPhone cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics to get the job done, and every little bit helps.