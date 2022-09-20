Best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2022

Grabbing one of the best iPhone 14 cases is the first thing you should do when you buy one of Apple’s new phones. With your iPhone 14 Pro tucked safely into a case, you can guard against scuffs and drops. And in some cases, you may even be able to add awesome flair and also personal touches to your iPhone, especially with customizable cases.

To pick the best iPhone 14 Pro case in a vast sea of choices, it’s important to evaluate what you need from your phone case. Are you concerned about overall protection? Do you want to be able to use wireless or MagSafe charging without having to remove your case? Or are you trying to avoid extra bulk? Perhaps you need a case that checks all of those boxes. Don’t worry, we’ve considered all of these factors for you when researching the best iPhone 14 Pro cases.

Whether you are more interested in style, protection, or want a mix of both, there are plenty of case options for the iPhone 14 Pro. Here are our picks.

What are the best iPhone 14 Pro cases?

Bear in mind that the best iPhone 14 Pro case comes down to personal taste and what you’re looking for in an iPhone accessory. That said, you’d have a hard time finding a better option than the CaseBorne V for the iPhone 14 Pro, as it promises extensive drop protection. If you’re put off by that case’s bulk, the Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro case is a good alternative.

Cases like OtterBox’s Otter + Pop Symmetry Series offer unique design touches — in this case a PopSocket on the back of the case for easy handling. And Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case can work with any MagSafe accessory, thanks to its built-in magnets.

If you want your own distinctive iPhone 14 Pro case, try the customized look offered by RhinoShield. You can also find unusual design among the 30-plus options in Casetify’s range of Impact Cases for the iPhone 14 Pro.

1. CaseBorne V for iPhone 14 Pro Best iPhone 14 Pro case for protection Colors: Black, Orange, Purple

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 4.6 ounces + Includes screen protector and kickstand

+ Dust-proof plug-ins

+ 21-foot drop protection

- Bulky and heavy

- No MagSafe compatibility The CaseBorne V not only shields the back and corners of your phone, but includes an additional front plate as part of its five-layer protection that acts as a screen protector. The CaseBourne Rugged even includes dust-proof covers to protection the iPhone 14 Pro’s Lightning port. While it is a bit bulky compared to other iPhone 14 Pro cases, drop protection for up to 21 feet is hard to match. A built-in kickstand also allows for hands-free viewing and is a convenient additional feature. 2. Totallee Thin iPhone Pro 14 Case Slimmest iPhone 14 Pro case Colors: Clear, Black, Red, Blue, Green, Frosted Black or Clear

Material: Polypropylene

Weight: 2.4 ounces + Ultra slim

+ Unique frosted look for some models

- Only provides moderate protection

- Not certified for MagSafe The bulk of some cases can be unappealing, especially if you aren't concerned about high drop protection. For a case that is ultra slim but will still keep your phone safe from everyday scuffs and bumps, nothing beats the Totallee Thin iPhone 14 Pro case. The unique matte frosted surface helps to keep your phone from feeling slippery, and looks sleek. It comes in several other colors, including a clear frost which allows your original phone color to peek through. At $39, this case is perfect for those who want moderate protection while feeling like there isn't a case on at all. 3. OtterBox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series for iPhone 14 Pro Best Pop Socket option for iPhone 14 Colors: Black, Purple, Blue, Pink Aurora

Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber

Weight: 2.4 ounces + Pocket-friendly Pop Socket included

+ Antimicrobial coating

- Not certified for MagSafe Pop Sockets provide fun and function to your device, but the bulk can sometimes outweigh the convenience.The Otter and Pop Symmetry solves that with the added benefit of a antimicrobial coating. The design of this case allows the Pop Socket to lay flush against the case so it won’t get caught on anything or add any extra bulk to your device. The Symmetry series works with wireless charging, but the Pop Socket unfortunately gets in the way of the case being MagSafe-compatible. 4. RhinoShield Custom iPhone 14 Pro case View at RhinoShield (opens in new tab) Best custom iPhone 14 Pro phone case Colors: Customizable

Materials: Plastic

Weight: TBA + Extremely customizable

+ MagSafe options

- Prices vary by design

- Longer wait time for delivery If you want an iPhone 14 Pro case that is completely customized, RhinoShield is the best choice we've found. The case maker's design interface is straightforward and you can see your personalized come to life right before your eyes. Design options include everything from names to colors to images, making your choices (almost) limitless. RhinoShield offers multiple types of cases with varying protection and even has MagSafe options if that is important to you. Prices vary depending on the case you choose. 5. Casetify MagSafe Compatible Impact Case for iPhone 14 Pro Most elaborate iPhone 14 pro case designs Colors: More than 30 different patterns and designs

Materials: Plant-based eco-shock material

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Great designs

+ Made from recycled materials

+ Certified to work with MagSafe

- Distracting logo If you want your personality to shine through, Casetify has you (and your phone) covered. You are sure to have a unique case considering the amount of options to mix and match including case styles, colors, and designs. With drop protection up to 8 feet for the Impact case, you can feel secure that your phone is safe from most drops. These cases are wireless and MagSafe-friendly, so you can use them with a plethora of accessories. 6. Pela Sage Green Green Oasis iPhone 14 Pro Case with MagSafe Module Best eco-friendly iPhone 14 Pro option Colors: Sage Green

Materials: Compostable plant-based biopolymer

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Eco-friendly materials

+ Nice design options

+ Works with MagSafe

- Moderate protection

- Premium price If you're looking for an eco-friendly company that truly is eco-friendly, Pela is the best there is. Their cases are made of 100% plant-based materials that are completely industrially compostable. A percent of each sale is also donated to help clean and preserve our oceans. Despite the premium price, Pela offers a fantastic warranty. If you opt for the additional liquid Pela screen protector, they'll even cover the cost of any potential screen repair — that's a pretty solid guarantee. 7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe Best leather iPhone 14 Pro case Colors: Brown, Green, Midnight, Ink, Umber, Orange,

Materials: Leather

Weight: TBA + Classy design

+ Built-in MagSafe compatibility

- Leather may fade over time For a stylish and unique look, leather is the way to go. Apple’s very own leather case is beautifully crafted; as a bonus, it comes with MagSafe magnets built right into the back. This case offers enough protection from scrapes and bumps and the leather should protect from small to moderate drops. Because it is a natural material, the leather will develop a characteristic patina over time. 8. Clckr Clear Stand and Grip Case for iPhone 14 Pro View at Clckr (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro case for one-handed use Colors: Clear with Lilac or Black Grips

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: TBA + Convenient grips

+ Strap uses vegan leather

- Limited color options The Clickr Clear Stand is unique in that it allows you to prop up the iPhone 14 Pro in both landscape and portrait mode. Multifunctional built-in grips also make it easy to securely use your phone with just one hand. And should your iPhone 14 Pro fall from your hand, the Clckr Clear Stand and Grip Case offers up to 12-foot drop protection. With vegan leather grips and 50% recycled material, this eco-friendly option is an especially great pick for those who love to watch videos or streams. 9. Gear4 Crystal Palace Snap for iPhone 14 Pro Best clear iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case Colors: Clear

Materials: Polycarbonate with 50% recycled materials

Weight: 3.7 ounces + Slim form factor

+ Good impact protection

+ Certified for MagSafe

- Minimalistic design The Gear4 Crystal Palace Snap for the iPhone 14 Pro provides sufficient protection without concealing the original color of your phone. Despite the Crystal Palace’s overall slim design, it offers drop protection for up to 13 feet. The Crystal Palace is compatible with MagSafe charging and contains an antimicrobial agent to protect it from bacteria. Case maker Zagg says it also won’t turn yellow over time like other clear cases have a tendency to do.

What to look for in the best iPhone 14 Pro cases

First things first — make sure you’re looking for a case that will fit your iPhone 14 Pro. That means shopping specifically for an iPhone 14 Pro case as the camera cutouts on the best iPhone 14 cases will be different, even though both phones feature a 6.1-inch screen. There are enough subtle differences with the iPhone 13 Pro that even cases for that older phone may not be a perfect fit.

Looking for cases that fit the other Pro model? We've got the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases available, too.

After that, consider whether you plan on using MagSafe accessories or wirelessly charging your iPhone 14. Not every case supports those features, so confirm such support is there before you buy.

Since the reason to get an iPhone 14 Pro case primarily comes down to protection from falls, check the drop protection listing to make sure the case you’re considering is suitably secure. Four feet of drop protection is a good standard to shoot for, though some of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases exceed that.

How we pick the best iPhone 14 Pro cases

We draw up our initial list of best iPhone 14 Pro cases by listening to word-of-mouth and going through user reviews when possible. We tend to favor case makers with a solid reputation for their past iPhone cases. And since different cases appeal to different people, we make sure to include a variety of styles at a wide range of prices. After the iPhone’s initial release, we may call in some cases for additional testing.