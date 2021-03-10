The best 4K TVs for 2021

The best 4K TVs deliver everything you need for channel surfing, streaming and more. But finding a great 4K TV is about more than picture quality and fancy features. You want a TV that offers a lot without costing an arm and a leg, that looks great whether you're watching a 4K movie or catching up on YouTube videos, and that is easy to use.

We've spent hundreds of hours testing and reviewing the latest TVs to find the best 4K sets on the market. Whether it's major brands like LG, Samsung and Sony, or budget friendly models from Hisense, TCL and Vizio, we've run the tests, researched the specs and watched the movies to help you find the best 4K TV for your money.

Our mission is to provide real-world advice that cuts through the jargon and explains the features in a way that makes it easy to know what you're getting when you buy a new TV. We'll let you know about the specs and the test results, but more importantly we'll help you know what sets look the best, what features are worth paying for, and how to get the best bang for your buck while you look for your next TV.

What are the best 4K TVs?

Our current favorite among the top 4K TVs is the LG CX OLED. It delivers superb picture quality and solid sound, along with a richly featured smart TV experience. The OLED panel is impressive, and the sleek design is hard to beat. New features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants and self-adjusting Dolby Vision IQ HDR make it one of the smartest TVs you can buy.

If you're on a budget, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) is the best affordable 4K TV around, and the best 4K TV we've reviewed that sells for under $1,000. The TV's quantum dot display and mini-LED backlight combine to offer 4K picture that rivals more premium sets, and the Roku interface is easy to use without missing any must-have apps. Throw in gaming performance and features and a great design, and it's the budget 4K TV to beat.

The best 4K TVs you can buy in 2021

(Image credit: LG)

1. Best 4K TV overall: LG CX OLED The 4K OLED TV of the year Available Screen Sizes: 48, 55, 65, 77 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB | Size: 57.0 x 32.7 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 52.9 pounds Prime Low Stock $1,475 View at Amazon Stunning picture Excellent smart TV features Top notch sound capabilities Ultra thin design Relatively high price

The LG CX OLED is the best 4K smart TV we've seen, with an excellent OLED display, integrated Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and plenty of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to built-in smart home control and easy-to-use motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've tested.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning. And while the more premium LG CX OLED's price might put off price sensitive shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors, while still delivering an unparalleled picture. It's the best TV on the market, and our pick as the best 4K TV around.

Read our full LG CX OLED review .

(Image credit: TCL)

2. Best 4K TV value: TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) The best budget 4K smart TV Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 41.9 pounds Prime $899.99 View at Amazon Excellent QLED and mini-LED display Great gaming performance Roku TV offers a huge app selection and easy interface Improved Roku remote Sound is a little weak Roku is missing some of the latest apps

The TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) offers big value for its budget-friendly price, delivering premium picture quality and a great smart TV experience for much less than the competition. As TCL's best mainstream smart TV, the R635 ups the ante with mini-LED backlighting in addition to QLED. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display.

But TCL doesn't stop there. THX Certified Game Mode makes the 6-Series one of the best gaming TVs available, even for new consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the reliably great Roku TV platform, the TCL 6-Series R635 is the best budget 4k TV, and it's not even close.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review .

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Best 4K quality: Sony Bravia A8H OLED Unbeatable picture and sound, at a premium price Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 3 USB | Size: 57 x 33 x 2 inches | Weight: 48 pounds Prime $1,698 View at Amazon Thin, sleek chassis Great black levels and motion smoothing Highly customizable UI Only two size options No HDMI 2.1

The Sony Bravia A8H OLED delivers the best picture and sound we've seen, provided you're willing to pay more for it. With superb color, sharp detail and the best version of Android TV yet, there's a lot to love about the new Sony OLED. The Sony A8H exceeded our already high expectations, with Sony's impressive X Motion Clarity motion smoothing powered by the X1 Ultimate Picture Processor. That excellent picture is matched by the return of Acoustic Surface Audio, which offers better audio than ever, right from the screen.

The Sony Bravia A8H OLED proved itself the category leader for sheer movie-watching greatness, even among premium OLED TVs. It's held back only slightly by the lack of full HDMI 2.1 support and a slightly higher price than the competition.

Read our full Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV review .

(Image credit: Vizio)

4. Best 4K OLED TV value: Vizio OLED TV A killer price for OLED quality Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 30.6 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 44.9 pounds $1,199.99 View at Best Buy Ultra-low price for OLED Strong picture and audio quality SmartCast provides plenty of smart features and free content Gaming performance could be better Cumbersome stand

Affordable OLED TV may sound like an oxymoron, but the Vizio QLED TV is the first to offer the unbeatable quality of OLED for less money than premium models from LG and Sony. The Vizio OLED delivers premium picture quality for hundreds of dollars less than the competition, and pairs it with great sound that has better-than-average bass.

Vizio's SmartCast smart TV platform has also expanded its app selection significantly, and all of the major apps you might want -- from Netflix to Disney+ -- are available right on the TV. The few that aren't offered on the home screen (HBO Max is the most glaring omission) can still be enjoyed through the TV's built-in Google Cast and AirPlay 2 support. It's one of the best 4K TV values of the year, and the easy pick for affordable OLED TVs.

Read our full Vizio OLED TV review .

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Best 4K quantum dot: Samsung Q80T QLED TV The 4K OLED alternative of choice Available Screen Sizes: 50, 55, 65, 75, 85 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 48.3 x 27.8 x 2.1 inches | Weight: 39.5 pounds Rich colors and contrast Object Tracking Sound works well Impressive 4K upscaling Tizen TV is as smart as it gets No Dolby Vision support

The Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV is as impressive as ever, thanks to quantum-dot enhanced picture, clever smart features and impressive Object Tracking Sound. We love the excellent color quality and HDR performance, though you will have to accept that Samsung TVs don't offer Dolby Vision support. Powered by Samsung's latest powerful Quantum processor, the Q80t is also formidable on the smart TV features, with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant in addition to Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

And while it's not Samsung's most premium 4K smart TV, it's really, really close. The only real differences between the Q80T and the more expensive Samsung Q90T QLED TV is that the Q80T has it's ports on the TV, instead of a separate box – well, that and a couple hundred dollars in the purchase price.

Read our full Samsung Q80t QLED TV review .

(Image credit: LG)

6. Affordable 4K OLED: LG BX OLED A solid entry-level OLED model Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB | Size: 48.3 x 27.8 x 1.8 inches | Weight: 41.7 pounds Prime $1,296.99 View at Amazon Striking picture Good gamer Admirable sound Competitive price for an OLED Lesser video processing than CX model

The entry-level LG BX OLED is a great 4K TV for anyone wanting great OLED quality and an affordable price. From rich picture quality to impressive response times for gaming, the LG BX OLED is one of the best 4K smart TV values on the market today. It boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR, has integrated Amazon and Google voice assistants, and even offers HDMI 2.1 connectivity, all for around $1,400.

You won't get the same level of video processing seen on the more expensive LG CX OLED, but you'll still enjoy almost everything we love about LG's smart TVs, including superb OLED quality and pretty solid performance overall.

Read our full LG BX OLED review .

(Image credit: Insignia)

7. Best Amazon Fire TV: Insignia Fire TV Edition (2020 model) A 4K bargain with Alexa built-in Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 70 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.9 x 28.6 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 29.3 pounds $329.99 View at Amazon Responsive Fire TV OS Alexa brings lots of tools and smart home integration Wide sound Less than accurate colors Poor contrast

The Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition (2020 model) may grab your attention with super-low prices during sales events, but it's also the best smart TV around for people who want the convenience of Alexa and streaming services in a single package. With 4K resolution, HDR support with Dolby Vision and Amazon's huge library of apps and content, the real selling point of the Insignia Fire TV isn't any one feature, but the total package of smart capabilities that are offered in this ultra-affordable TV.

It's a great TV for casual viewing, but the mediocre performance and middling gaming support make it clear that (at least in this case) you get what you pay for. Fire TV is great for the Amazon faithful, but new-comers may find it a little too Amazon-centric. But it's hard to beat the price on a regular day, nevermind the low prices offered in every big sales event.

Read our full Insignia 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition NS-55DF710NA21 review .

(Image credit: Hisense)

8. Best Hisense 4k TV: Hisense H9G Quantum A great Android TV Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum dot | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 48.5 x 28.2 x 3.9 inches | Weight: 38.1 pounds $699.99 View at Amazon Great color accuracy Solid Android TV smarts Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant Mediocre viewing angles

Our favorite Hisense TV is the Hisense H9G Quantum Android TV, thanks to its quantum-dot display and excellent color quality. It's also a full-featured smart TV, thanks to Android TV and all that comes with it, like built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google's giant ecosystem of apps and content. With support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound and offering built-in voice control with room-listening microphones, the Hisense H9G offers some surprisingly premium features for a reasonably priced 4K smart TV.

Our review did note that the TV has narrow viewing angles, but we were especially impressed by the set's excellent color reproduction and brightness, which really came through in HDR playback, offering great highlights and deep shadows. Add it all up and the H9G Quantum easily takes its place as our favorite Hisense 4K TV.

Read our full Hisense H9G Quantum (55H9G) review .

How to choose the best 4K TV for you

When it comes to finding a great TV, the best advice is to find the TV that meets your budget, and has the features you want. From smart functions to port selection, we offer plenty of advice in our TV buying guide , which explains the ins and outs of features like HDR, different types of display, and even extended warranties. And if you still have questions about smart TV features and capabilities, check out Smart TVs: Everything you need to know.

For the best picture, we recommend getting a set that offers high dynamic range (HDR) support. HDR10 is the base standard, while Dolby Vision is a higher-caliber format, and we recommend opting for Dolby Vision support when you have the choice.

Port selection is another chief concern. More HDMI ports will let you connect more devices, like game consoles and satellite boxes. And if you have a soundbar, you'll want to connect it using an HDMI port with eARC.

Finally, you'll want to find a smart TV platform that you like. Companies like Samsung and LG use their own proprietary software, but many use more broadly available software, like Android or Roku TV.

According to our guide What size TV should you buy? , you'll want to position the TV roughly the same distance from the TV as the diagonal measurement of the screen size – 50 inches from a 50-inch TV, 65 inches from a 65-inch TV, and so on.

You can expect to pay about $500 for a good budget 55-inch 4K TV. And at least $900 for a 65-inch model. Models with better picture, speakers and features will cost more, and premium 65-inch TVs often cost $2,000 or more.

How we test 4K TVs

Evaluating TVs is about more than just kicking back to watch a movie. That's why every TV we review is put through a rigorous testing process that measures key standards of picture quality and performance.

We lab test every TV, measuring color gamut, color accuracy and brightness to objectively see which sets are the best for these key indicators. We also test for lag time – a key detail for gaming – measuring to the millisecond how long it takes for content to travel from the original source to the screen. We use these results to make numbers-based comparisons about color and display quality.

We also spend time with each set for real-world evaluation and see how our lab results translate into more subjective performance. We also compare sets side by side and view samples from the latest movies, specialized test patterns that highlight strengths and weaknesses of each display, and a range of content across several sources. With that information, we can tell you which TVs look best, sound best and offer the best viewing experience.

Finally, we evaluate the smart TV functions and apps for each TV, looking at everything from the remote control design to the voice interaction

