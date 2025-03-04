There are some great updates coming to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro — but you probably won't be able to get them

In 2024, you may well have upgraded your aging Galaxy hardware at the same time. A new pair of earbuds in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and a brand new phone in the Galaxy S24.

You might have thought that having the top-of-the-line hardware from the year prior would put you fairly close to the top of the list when it comes to getting new features. Alas, this is apparently not the case.

If you want the latest updates for your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, you need the latest version of Samsung's One UI — version 7.

Only for S25 users

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One UI 7, at the moment, is only available on the brand-new Galaxy S25 series of phones. And if you've been keeping track, you'll also know that One UI 7 has seen frequent delays in regard to when it will land on last year's hardware.

So the only people at the moment who can get all the latest features on their top-of-the-range buds are those who have bought a brand new phone. That seems... not fair.

Still, at least there are some exciting updates coming to some of the best wireless earbuds — and at least you'll be able to join them when the One UI 7 updates trickle down to the older phones.

What's coming?

From a new control panel for your buds to make it easier to control different aspects of the buds to app-specific settings, the updates are both numerous and exciting.

You can read more about the updates on the Samsung website, but for now, here are all the updates you can expect to the buds.

"Adjust Sound Settings With More Convenience"

There's a new menu that lets you change settings quickly, accessible from One UI's volume slider. You can change volume, noise control, and sound settings "for a hassle free listening experience."

"Personalize Sound Settings for Specific Apps"

You can save different sound settings depending on the app that you're using. You might want a different profile for games and music, for example. This is accessible trhough the new quick settings panel.

"Tailored Sound for Personal Hearing Needs"

With a hearing test, you can change the sound of your buds with personalized experiences. These are then used in videos, during music playback and even during calls, tailored to your hearing needs. These are accessible with the Galaxy Wearable app, and sounds similar to Apple's AirPods Pro 2 hearing test feature.

Translation features

Thanks to the AI features of One UI 7, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will be able to translate 20 languages directly into your ears. The feature is found in the Interpreter app on your phone.

"Intelligently Optimized Sound, Anytime, Anywhere"

This accounts for improvements to the ANC, Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC that's packed into the Buds 3 Pro. This update will allow them to adjust things based on your location and environmental noise. All three are found in the Galaxy Wearables app.