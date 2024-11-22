Samsung's One UI 7 is reportedly delayed again — Is December still possible?

Samsung's Android 15-based operating system, One UI 7, was supposed to launch this week on November 17, but that date has come and gone with no signs of beta. A new leak suggests we might not see the much-delayed Android version until December.

The latest postponement comes to us from X user FamilyTaes (via Android Central), who claims that Samsung is pushing the beta back to the first week of December, at least S24 phones. Additionally, this would push back beta access for the Galaxy S23 lineup between two and three weeks from now, with the S22 series potentially not seeing the beta at all.

They also claim that the beta program is supposed to run for two months, with the final version being released in February of next year.

Concerned repliers questioned whether or not the Galaxy S25 series, expected to release in January, will even launch with the latest version of One UI. FamilyTaes alleges that the delays have not hampered the S25 development and will launch with version 7.1., followed shortly by 8.0 when Android 16 releases early next year. Android 16 is supposed to go final in April of 2025.

Allegedly, this information came from Ice Universe, a fairly big Samsung leaker, who posted on Weibo that Samsung found bugs in the code that needed to be dealt with. We only have a screenshot and some machine translating that indicates the code issue, plus claims a December 12th release date.

At this point, will Samsung even release a beta of this magical overhaul of its UI? The company officially announced One UI 7 during its Samsung Developers Conference in early October. At the time, it was stated that the full version would launch with the S25 series.

But the beta has been delayed for months now with no signs of actually appearing, which makes us question if it will debut with next year's flagship devices.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alleged new One UI 7 features

Speaking of Ice Universe, this week they posted on X a number of new features that are supposed to get shown off during the mythical beta.

These include new animations across unlocks, apps, settings, transitions and moving apps and more. They said that more animations would be released from there.

Exclusively reveal the animation improvements of One UI 7 approaching Beta version:The screen-on animation is a soothing wallpaper shrinking effectThe unlocking animation is a bouncing effectThe pull-down animation adds a spring rebound animationThe desktop app opening…November 21, 2024

This overhaul of the One UI interface is supposed to more fluid, faster and feature animations that make it both easier to use and, supposedly, more fun.

Last year, the One UI 6 update landed in November with a huge 6.1.1 upgrade hitting in September that brought a number of Galaxy AI features to older Samsung devices.

As Samsung, apparently, struggles to wrangle the next iteration of One UI, we do wonder what will be on the Galaxy S25 when it gets unboxed.

At the least, it will be a much more powerful device running Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processer with the a One UI 6 skin on top. At worst, it'll be that plus a buggy mess of something they're calling One UI 7.

We'll have to wait until January 23rd to find out.

More from Tom's Guide