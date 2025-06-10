Sonos Ace ANC headphones get 4 free updates — here's what you get

It's been a little while since the Sonos Ace ANC headphones were released, and their "headphones that last" mission seems to be finally coming to fruition.

You can now download a free update for your headphones that brings four new features to the table, including one some of us have been asking about for some time.

You might need another pair of Ace...

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The first new feature is called Personal Home Theater for Two (quite a mouthful). It does exactly what it says — two people can now use Sonos Ace headphones to listen to TV audio.

Two pairs of headphones can now connect up to a Sonos soundbar, like the Sonos Arc Ultra, and you and a fellow Ace owner can listen to movie or TV audio together. That's a cool update, and it's something that lots of users have been asking for. Perfect for couples who live in an apartment and want to watch movies without annoying the neighbors.

The second feature is Realistic Surround Sound. Sonos is bringing its 'TrueCinema' technology to the Sonos Ace, which will read your surroundings and then create a tailor-made surround setup just for you.

Or, as Sonos puts it, it will make "it sound like you have a beautifully tuned 3D audio system right in your headphones."

The third is Enhanced Noise Canceling, and as you might expect, it improves the ANC. It's been refined to adapt to long hair, glasses, and even hats in real time, allowing it to mitigate ANC loss from sound leaks. That's cool.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, there's Smoother More Natural Calling. Again, does what it says in the title — with some clever software, the Ace now offer clearer call quality, giving you high-resolution calls and SideTone (which makes it more natural to talk in noise-canceling headphones).

Until I've had a hands-on with the new updates, it remains to be seen if this brings them further up the list of the best headphones. Until then, it's great to see that Sonos is bringing such large updates to its now year-old headphones.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've got the Sonos app downloaded, the update should be automatic. You can double check by dipping into the app, and checking the settings menu of the headphones. There, you'll find the update option. That will force the update.

You might need to keep coming back — the update is rolling out now, so it might take a moment for you to get the update.