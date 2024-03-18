Hurry! Sonos Move 2 is my favorite portable speaker and it's $90 off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Ranked among the best Bluetooth speakers, Sonos speakers aren’t often discounted. Luckily though, I spotted that Amazon has dropped the Sonos Move 2, one of my favorite portable speakers, to its lowest price ever ahead of the Amazon Big Spring Sale event that begins this Wednesday (March 20).

Right now the Sonos Move 2 is on sale for $359 at Amazon, which is $90 off the original price, and the biggest discount I've seen on it so far.

Similar discount deals can be found at Best Buy, Crutchfield, and Walmart.

Sonos Move 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonos-Move-Wireless-Portable-Bluetooth%2Fdp%2FB0CGGYYK2D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $359 @ Amazon

SAVE $90! The next-gen Sonos Move 2 packs some serious upgrades with a battery life boost to 24 hours for all-day listening on the move (up from 10 hours on the original Move) as well as simultaneous Bluetooth and Wi-Fi pairing, and built-in voice controls. It looks identical to the original Move except that it's also available in an olive colorway. This is the best deal we've seen on this speaker so far.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsonos-move-2-speaker-each-black%2F6557775.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$359 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crutchfield.com%2Fp_616MOVE2BK%2FSonos-Move-2-Black.html&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="crutchfield.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$359 @ Crutchfield | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSonos-Move-2-Portable-Smart-Speaker-with-24-Hour-Battery-Life-Bluetooth-and-Wi-Fi-Black%2F5019149559%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="crutchfield.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$359 @ Walmart

I've been using the Sonos Move 2 in my home office since it launched in September 2023, and the $449 / £449 / AU$799 refreshed smart speaker has become my favorite model in the company's lineup. It's available in black, white, and olive finishes.

My white version makes a powerful addition to my Sonos ecosystem and brings great sound to rooms and areas around my home that don't already have a music system. Weighing in at 6.6 pounds, it's not the kind of speaker I'd consider throwing into a daysack, but I love the fact that I can simply lift the Move from its charging cradle using the finger insert at the back of the speaker, and carry it around the house or out to the yard. It's IP56 rated for water and dust protection, which means it's durable enough to withstand the occasional splash or shower.

The Sonos Move 2 has all the connectivity smarts that come with integrating any Sonos speaker. When I'm home, I can control the Sonos Move as I would any other in its ecosystem via the sophisticated Sonos S2 control app. Then, when I'm away from my home network, Bluetooth connectivity picks up where it left off.

Battery life has been boosted to give up to 24 hours (compared to 10 hours from the original), which makes it one of the most capable models when it's away from a power outlet. The charging base gives it a dedicated spot to sit and recharge at home and battery life is displayed under the system tab on the Sonos S2 control app.

I'm continuously impressed by the Move 2's big, dynamic sound, with top-notch performance across the board and great vocal clarity even when the speaker is turned up to a high level. There's plenty of rhythmic engagement, bass depth and more midrange clarity than you'd expect from a portable speaker.

At least some of that is thanks to Sonos' Auto Trueplay, which automatically adjust sound to its environment. Outdoors the speaker managed to make up for lack of reflection points and produce a balanced sound with plenty of energy.

Although it lacks the go-anywhere versatility of some of the best outdoor speakers, the Move 2 is a great starting point or add-on for any Sonos setup, and this $90 price drop represents a significant saving and the lowest price I've seen on it so far.