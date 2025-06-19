My favorite Bluetooth speaker just crashed to its lowest ever price — the EarFun UBoom L is just $49 right now
Hella rugged, hella cheap
When I'm using one of the best Bluetooth speakers, nothing makes me happier than feeling the bass in my jaw or in my temples. I want earth-shattering bass that makes me concerned for the walls in my rental. I want it to be so rich that I feel like it's calling me poor. I want it to feel deeper than the pseudo-feelings I had as a Tumblr emo girlie.
My poetic musings aside... I love testing wireless speakers and putting them through their paces to determine whether they're good value for money. I have a couple speakers at home but the one I (and my partner) use the most is the EarFun UBoom L — and right now, it's down to its lowest ever price as it's discounted by 38% at Amazon U.S. and 13% at Amazon U.K.
The EarFun UBoom L offers big sound on a budget. This portable speaker produces powerful bass, clear vocals and well-balanced sound across a range of genres. With a dedicated outdoor mode and an IP67 resistance rating, the speaker can soundtrack pool parties and hikes, it’s got great battery life, and the customizable EQ via the user-friendly companion app works really well.
Even at its retail price of $79 / £79, the UBoom L easily warrants a recommendation. It provides big sound on a budget, and it's highly portable so you can take it anywhere you like. Adding to that is the UBoom L's IP67 rating, which means it's waterproof down to 3 feet and fully dustproof.
Trust me, I use this speaker in the shower nearly everyday, and I've even submerged it in a sink full of water just to show off to my friends — and it has always come out unscathed. Now, onto the sound quality...
Utilizing the brand's "JumboBass technology," the UBoom L delivers powerful bass thanks to its passive bass radiators on each side working in conjunction with the 55mm drivers. When you play a bass-heavy track, you can see the side radiators vibrate and, like I mentioned up top, you can feel the bass in your soul (depending on how far you are from the speaker, of course).
Residents of the rainy British isles will be pleased to hear that the EarFun UBoom L is discounted here too... although not by much. It's down to £69 from its retail price of £79 but even though you aren't saving as much as the Americans, it's still worth the investment.
One thing I really like about this speaker as that basslines never feel overpowering. They have an oomph with a lovely warmth to them, so you can really appreciate each note that the bassist is plucking. Even at high volumes, music remains free of distortion, making the UBoom L the ideal speaker for soundtracking social gatherings.
Vocals sound just as good, if not better, and there's plenty of detail in every track to be enjoyed and appreciate. I often hook it up to my laptop too when I'm watching a horror or thriller movie, and the speaker creates an eerie soundscape.
For a small, portable speaker, I'm always taken aback by how powerful the UBoom L sounds. If you want a rugged speaker that doesn't cut any corners, I'd recommend saving $30 at Amazon U.S. or £10 at Amazon U.K. You can thank me later.
