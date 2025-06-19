My favorite Bluetooth speaker just crashed to its lowest ever price — the EarFun UBoom L is just $49 right now

When I'm using one of the best Bluetooth speakers, nothing makes me happier than feeling the bass in my jaw or in my temples. I want earth-shattering bass that makes me concerned for the walls in my rental. I want it to be so rich that I feel like it's calling me poor. I want it to feel deeper than the pseudo-feelings I had as a Tumblr emo girlie.

My poetic musings aside... I love testing wireless speakers and putting them through their paces to determine whether they're good value for money. I have a couple speakers at home but the one I (and my partner) use the most is the EarFun UBoom L — and right now, it's down to its lowest ever price as it's discounted by 38% at Amazon U.S. and 13% at Amazon U.K.

U.S. deal EarFun UBoom L (U.S.): was $79 now $49 at Amazon The EarFun UBoom L offers big sound on a budget. This portable speaker produces powerful bass, clear vocals and well-balanced sound across a range of genres. With a dedicated outdoor mode and an IP67 resistance rating, the speaker can soundtrack pool parties and hikes, it’s got great battery life, and the customizable EQ via the user-friendly companion app works really well.

Even at its retail price of $79 / £79, the UBoom L easily warrants a recommendation. It provides big sound on a budget, and it's highly portable so you can take it anywhere you like. Adding to that is the UBoom L's IP67 rating, which means it's waterproof down to 3 feet and fully dustproof.

Trust me, I use this speaker in the shower nearly everyday, and I've even submerged it in a sink full of water just to show off to my friends — and it has always come out unscathed. Now, onto the sound quality...

(Image credit: Future)

Utilizing the brand's "JumboBass technology," the UBoom L delivers powerful bass thanks to its passive bass radiators on each side working in conjunction with the 55mm drivers. When you play a bass-heavy track, you can see the side radiators vibrate and, like I mentioned up top, you can feel the bass in your soul (depending on how far you are from the speaker, of course).

U.K. deal EarFun UBoom L (U.K.): was £79 now £69 at Amazon Residents of the rainy British isles will be pleased to hear that the EarFun UBoom L is discounted here too... although not by much. It's down to £69 from its retail price of £79 but even though you aren't saving as much as the Americans, it's still worth the investment.

One thing I really like about this speaker as that basslines never feel overpowering. They have an oomph with a lovely warmth to them, so you can really appreciate each note that the bassist is plucking. Even at high volumes, music remains free of distortion, making the UBoom L the ideal speaker for soundtracking social gatherings.

Vocals sound just as good, if not better, and there's plenty of detail in every track to be enjoyed and appreciate. I often hook it up to my laptop too when I'm watching a horror or thriller movie, and the speaker creates an eerie soundscape.

For a small, portable speaker, I'm always taken aback by how powerful the UBoom L sounds. If you want a rugged speaker that doesn't cut any corners, I'd recommend saving $30 at Amazon U.S. or £10 at Amazon U.K. You can thank me later.