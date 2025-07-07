Sony's monster ULT Field 5 speaker just got its first big discount in the Prime Day sales — save $120

You're not short of options if you're looking for a portable party speaker. There are plenty of options out there, but there's something about the Sony ULT Field 4 that sets it apart and makes it stand out. Perhaps it's the more subtle lighting to the more straightforward style, but it just feels more mature than your typical party speaker fare.

There's also an unbeatable deal on the speaker at the moment. There's a $130 saving on the ULT Field 5, making the speaker just $198 at Amazon.

That's the new lowest price for the speaker.

Sony ULT Field 5: was $329 now $198 at Amazon The Sony ULT Field 5 is the goldilocks of the line. It's not too big, so you can easily move it around. It's not too small and sounds massive for outdoor gatherings. It's just right. The lights are cool, and the extra bass modes are a welcome addition. I scored it 4 stars in my review, thanks to its good battery life and solid sound. This saving is a monster, getting the speaker a new lowest price.

When I reviewed the ULT Field 5, I wasn't expecting to like it as much as I did. After all, it's a large party speaker that would usually put bass and flashing lights at the top of the priorities list — something I'm generally not a massive fan of.

But when it arrived, I found a more subdued party speaker. The lights weren't very in your face, and it didn't scream "LOOK AT ME, I'M FOR PARTIES" when I pulled it from its packaging.

In use, I found a Bluetooth speaker that prioritizes sound quality over many other Bluetooth party speakers. There's loads of control to the bass, which is always welcome, and the ULT button enhances the low end beyond "make the low end louder."

The rest of the package is excellent, too. It's built exceptionally well, doesn't weigh too much, and includes a carry strap to make it more portable. The Sony Music app is helpful, and the 24 hours of battery life on tap means it will last any party you might bring it to. Party mode, which connects to other ULT series speakers, is another welcome feature.

It ranks alongside the best Bluetooth speakers available right now, and this deal makes it significantly more affordable than before.