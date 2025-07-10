Bring back Brat Summer! This budget speaker is 20% cheaper for Prime day and will bump that bass with ease

This week at Tom's guide we are scouring the internet for all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals so you don't have to. I've trawled through everything from hair dryers to pressure cookers, but I think this audio deal may just take the cake.

I tested the Tribit Stormbox Lava speaker and awarded it 4-stars just after it's release. It has quickly become a staple in my music regime... which right now consists solely of Charli XCX's Brat (we all saw that Glastonbury performance, right?).

Despite only being released in March of this year, the speaker has reached its lowest sale price ever. You wanna Guess... the prince of this speaker? Well I'll tell you. The Tribit Stormbox Lava in black is available for $111 at Amazon right now, which is 20% off from $139!

Tribit Stormbox Lava in black: was $139 now $111 at Amazon The Tribit StormBox Lava speaker is a budget speaker that won't break the bank but still packs a punch. The design of the black colorway is totally understated, and although it's quite bulky, it's still easily portable. Thankfully for anyone wanting a speaker for beach days, the Stormbox lava is completely waterproof and dustproof, so you can be ready for any situation.

The black colorway is the one I tested and it looks good in any situation, but if you're after something in a lighter color, the Tribit Stormbox Lava is available in gray at Amazon for $113. This is still 20% off though as the gray color is $141 at full price.

Tribit Stormbox Lava in gray: was $141 now $113 at Amazon While the gray colorway is a little more expensive, it looks awesome. The accompanying shoulder strap pairs well with the design and makes for easy transportation. When you take it out on hot and sunny beach days it's not going to attract as much heat as the black design, which gets a bit toasty in direct sunlight.

It's okay to just admit that you're jealous of me... for owning this speaker. And I have to admit, when I tested the Stormbox Lava speaker I completely fell in love with it. I got to sit out in the garden on one of the hottest days of the year in the U.K. while it blasted out my favorite tunes. And blast the tunes it did.

My patio was shaking from the force of the bass with the BassX EQ turned on, and I didn't even have the volume turned all the way up! My neighbors must have thought "Girl, so confusing" with all of the ground shaking bass, but I will rely on this speaker to get me though any day... 365.

Despite the bass shaking everything within a two-meter radius, the speaker still produces a well rounded sound and achieves super crisp treble with ease, perfect for all of your favorite Club classics.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you can't decide between the black or gray colorways, well I have some good news for you! If you simply buy two speakers you can utilize the studio sound set up. This means you can connect both of the speakers and use them like surround party speakers; great for elevating the already awesome sound.

What really lets this speaker take the cake for me is the IP67 waterproof rating. It's completely watertight and dustproof. So when you want to take it down to the beach, sand isn't going to get inside and mess up the mechanics of the speaker. And if you're using it at the pool, it can actually be submerged in water for up to 30-minutes and come out unscathed.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For me, this is the speaker of the summer. It will fully complement whatever vibe your summer is this year — and for me, that's going to be a Brat Summer with bumping bass.