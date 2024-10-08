The headphones that got me through university just dropped to a fresh lowest price on Prime Day — $150 off Sony WH-1000XM4

While I was at university studying for my Master's degree, there were two things that kept me going. One was copious amounts of pizza (just a standard margarita, if you must know), and the other was my favorite pair of headphones: the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Now you can enjoy the headphones that powered my studying for far less than I paid for them, as they've just reached a new lowest price in the Prime Day sales. You can now get a pair of WH-1000XM4 for $150 off, making them just $198 at Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 @ Amazon

Stunningly comfortable, with some top-quality sound, the WH-1000XM4 might not be the current generation of Sony's XM headphones — but they're sure a wicked pair to slip on your head. The case in the box remains one of the very best as well. This is the new lowest price for the XM4, making for some big savings.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy

From the moment I took the WH-1000XM4 out of their box, I knew I was in for a treat. The first thing you'll find is the excellent carrying case — it's perfectly sized to fit in any bag without taking up too much space, and sturdy enough that I was never worried about the headphones inside getting damaged on my many train journeys between home and college.

The headphones inside give you an immediate sense of quality, too. While made of plastic, I was impressed by the feeling of the matte coating, upping their premium feel and helping to justify what was (at the time) a high-price pair of wireless cans. Then, I put them on my head to start listening to music while making a storyboard.

The super plush, comfortable earcups were the first thing that hit me (softly). They made a great seal around my ears, and let the headphones sit comfortably on my melon. Then, I turned them on, and the noise canceling kicked in. The AC in the room disappeared, and the sound of the washing machine downstairs evaporated into nothing. Bus journeys from then on were more comfortable than ever, as the ANC made sure that I couldn't hear the grumbling engine of the vehicle — or the crying child that always seemed to want to get into town at the same time as me.

This would all mean nothing if the sound was no good, but that wowed me as well. Deep lows, crashing highs — it's all there, and while perhaps bass forward at times, they still sound amazing to this day.

While they've been dethroned now by the also excellent WH-1000XM5, the XM4 retain a very special place in my heart. At this deal price, they're an excellent buy as well, bringing some flagship features down to a mid-range price point — if you want a new pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones, then you should absolutely consider this Prime Day deal. After all, there's a reason they were, for a long time, our pick for the best wireless headphones.

Want to see how much you can save on headphones, TVs, and even clothing? Make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to see all the best prices as they go live.