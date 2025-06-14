Why wait for Prime Day? Beats Solo 4 are my go-to headphones, and they just hit a record-low $99 at Amazon

I know I'm the odd man out for this, but I'm not big on active noise canceling. I usually wear my headphones while I'm out and about, and I like to still stay connected to the world around me while I'm enjoying my music. That's why the Beats Solo 4 have been my go-to headphones for a while now, and you can snag them for 50% off in this killer Amazon deal. Best of all, you don't even have to wait until Prime Day to save big.

Right now, you can grab the Beat Solo 4 for just $99 at Amazon, bringing them down to the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. For under $100, these headphones are a solid pick for anyone looking for dependable performance and great sound quality.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact. We've never seen them cheaper than this, so grab them while you can.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Modeled after the Beats Studio Pro, the Beats Solo 4 offer the same great sound quality and comfortable design but at a more affordable price and without noise canceling.

I own a pair of Beats Solo 4, and they've been my go-to companion for running errands for the last year. When my colleague Kate reviewed the Beats Solo 4, she highlighted its impressive 50 hours of battery life, and it's one of my favorite perks too. I've found I routinely go several days of using these headphones without having to top up the battery.

You can use these wirelessly — whether you're on Android or iOS — but plugging them in via the included 3.5mm cable unlocks even better sound. The Solo 4 supports hi-res audio over a wired connection, making them a great match for lossless tracks from services like Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. While they might not compete with higher-end wireless models, for the price, the Solo 4 deliver solid audio quality.

Comfort is another strong point, thanks to redesigned ear cushions originally introduced with the Studio Pro. This updated foam makes the Solo 4 comfortable enough for long listening sessions without my ears starting to hate me.

While they didn’t quite earn a spot on our list of the best wireless headphones, the Beats Solo 4 are still an excellent option for anyone after a dependable, great-sounding pair of over-ear headphones. And for less than $100, they’re an even better value than ever.

Looking for even more ways to save on headphones? Be sure to check out our headphones deals page while you're at it.