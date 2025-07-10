Forget the Sony WH-1000XM4, grab this $37 pair instead in the Prime Day sales

We're massive fans of the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Tom's Guide, but we're well aware that even when drastically reduced, they're still very expensive. That's where this Soundcore pair come in clutch during the Prime Day sales.

The Soundcore Life Q20 are down to $37 at Amazon, and they contain many of the same features as the XM4. They're also about one-fifth the price of the Sonys.

Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $37 at Amazon This much cheaper pair of headphones packs in plenty of features that make them feel a lot more expensive than they actually are. ANC keeps the noise out, 70 hours of battery means they last for ages, and the plush cushioning keeps them comfortable.

The WH-1000XM4 feature noise canceling, solid sound, and lovely comfortable foam — oh, wait, that's much the same feature set of the Life Q20. They're a bit diminished, perhaps, but you compare the specs lists and the two look pretty similar on paper.

Of course, the sound isn't going to be quite as good and ANC not quite as effective, but you've got to make some compromises when you're buying headphones that are this cheap. And they are cheap.

One place where the Life Q20 beat out the Sony is in the battery department — they last for 70 hours instead of the Sony's 30. That's over double the staying power for some epic battery life.

I've done some math. At their current deal prices you could get four and a bit pairs of Life Q20 (I never said it was exact math) for the same price as the Sony WH-1000XM4. Not that I'm saying should, only that you could.

If you're looking for something that doesn't cost a whole lot but still brings you the ANC experience, then the Life Q20 aren't something to be sniffed at. Again — about one-fifth the price. That's mad.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.