Don't miss up to $230 off Beats headphones, earbuds and speakers in these Prime Day savings

By published

Big Beats deals

Beats Prime Day
(Image credit: Beats/Prime Day)
Beats aren't the most expensive headphones or earbuds out there, but Prime Day deals are always welcome. After all, who would turn their nose up at massive savings?

There are currently some excellent deals on Beats products at the moment. The Beats Studio Buds+ are currently $89 at Amazon after an $80 saving. Then there's the PowerBeats Pro 2 for $179 at Amazon, thanks to another massive discount.

There are plenty of discounts in the Prime Day sales — here are the best Beats deals of the event.

Best Prime Day Beats deals

Beats Flex
Beats Flex: was $69 now $39 at Amazon

The cable and battery attachments of the Beats Flex mean they've got more continuous battery life than other wireless earbuds — 12 hours to be exact. They sound good, too, and the wire means they might not get lost as easily as true wireless buds. This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen from the buds, but it's very close.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Lowest Price!
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Amazon

The exercise-oriented Powerbeats Pro 2 pack in some extra features for fitness fanatics. There's a built-in heart rate monitor, as well as sweatproofing. The hook means they won't fall out of your ears, and the 45-hour battery will last for a long time. Our Beats Powerbeats Pro review gave it a 4-star rating, and this is the lowest we've seen them fall to.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with AppleCare+
Lowest Price!
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with AppleCare+: was $278 now $198 at Amazon

It's the buds from above, only you pay an extra 20 bucks for AppleCare+ for 2 years. That means you won't have to pay anything to replace them if they get damaged, lost or stolen — given how much they're going to leave the house, I'd say it's worth it.

Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $97 at Amazon

The Beats Solo 4 are the non-ANC variant of Beats over-ear design. They're a comfortable pair of headphones that sound good and boast pretty good battery life, while retaining that all-important Beats style. Our Beats Solo 4 review gave them a fantastic 4 stars, and seeing as they're now at their lowest price yet, they're worth picking up

Beats Solo 4 with AppleCare+
Lowest Price!
Beats Solo 4 with AppleCare+: was $228 now $118 at Amazon

This is the same deal that you'll find above, only you get AppleCare+ for 2 years for an extra $20. That means you'll not have to fret about loss, damage or theft — AppleCare will replace them for you.

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro sit at the very top of the Beats headphone line, with solid sound, good battery life, and decent ANC. They're a comfortable fit for many users as well — and this deal makes them a whole lot more affordable after an enormous $230 price cut.

Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+
Lowest Price!
Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+: was $378 now $188 at Amazon

This deal packs the Studio Pro ANC headphones from the deal above, only with 2 years of AppleCare+. That means you won't have to worry about losing, breaking, or getting them stolen because they'll be replaced free of charge. Well, apart from the $20 you'll pay here.

Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $49 at Amazon

The Beats Solo Buds feature something pretty special — 18 hours of battery in the buds themselves. If only the case had a battery inside it. Sound is good and so is the fit — at this price, they're perfect for a spare pair or to replace something without spending too much money.

Beats Pill
Beats Pill
Beats Pill: was $149 now $97 at Amazon

The Beats Pill was a portable return to form for Beats, Packing in solid sound and decent battery life of 24 hours. It sounds good too, and if you pick up two of them you can get stereo sound. This deal price is the cheapest the speaker has ever been.

Beats Pill with AppleCare+
Lowest Price!
Beats Pill with AppleCare+: was $178 now $118 at Amazon

It's the same Beats Pill speaker we love from the deal above, but this time you get 2 years of AppleCare+. That means you won't have to worry about accidentally damaging your speaker or it getting stolen — you won't have to pay for a replacement.

Beats Studio Buds +
Beats Studio Buds +
Beats Studio Buds +: was $169 now $89 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds Plus a wonderful, compact pair of earbuds that pack in great sound and solid ANC for a good price. We gave them 4 stars in our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, thanks to their comfortable fit as well. This is their lowest price ever, thanks to a massive $80 discount.

Beats Studio Buds with AppleCare+
Lowest Price!
Beats Studio Buds with AppleCare+: was $178 now $94 at Amazon

This deal not only nets you a pair of the very solid Beats Studio Buds (not the plus version above), but also 2 years of AppleCare+. That means you won't have to worry about your buds getting lost, damaged or stolen — they'll get replaced free of charge. The buds are a solid option as well, with good ANC, plenty of battery and a comfortable fit to boot.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.

