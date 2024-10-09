Sony Headphones Prime Day deals: save up to $120 on the WH-1000XM4, XM5, and more
Sony makes easily some of the best headphones you can buy — and with the second day of Prime Day here and the deals clock counting down, you're probably looking to see how you can save money on a new pair.
There are some incredible deals to be had this year round, and that's especially true now we're into the second 24 hours of sales. For one, there's $120 off the Sony WH-1000XM4, for example, for a massive saving on some of my favorite noise-canceling headphones. If you want something more budget oriented, there's the WH-CH520 with a solid discount — and they'll cost you less than $40.
Best Sony headphones Prime Day deals
Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 @ Amazon
Sony's previous generation of over-ear noise-canceling might not be the newest, but they're still an excellent option that won't break the bank. This $120 deal brings them down to their lowest-ever price — and with their solid noise canceling, top-notch sound, and comfortable fit, they're well worth the asking price.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 @ Amazon
The WH-1000XM5 are some of the best over-ear headphones period, with epic noise canceling, solid sound, and a super comfortable fit. This $100 discount is an unmissable deal too, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon
This is a great pair of budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. Bear in mind that they're on-ears rather than over-ears, so they fit differently from other headphones. Otherwise, you're in for a great time without spending too much money.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $88 @ Amazon
Sony's midrange noise-canceling headphones are already a solid option at full price, so with a hefty $62 discount, they're even more worth considering. They sound great for the price, and the noise canceling is pretty effective too.
Price check: $89 @ Best Buy
Sony ULT WEAR: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon
With a bass boost button (or 'ULT' button as Sony calls it) the Sony ULT wear are a bassheads dream. They sound great, look cool, and bring some pretty good noise-canceling to the table. That $50 off is pretty good as well.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $228 @ Amazon
Earbuds more your speed? The Sony WF-1000XM5 remains one of the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds that you can buy. They sound incredible and block out loads of noise — and at this price, they're the cheapest they've ever been.
Price check: $229 @ Best Buy
