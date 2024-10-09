Sony Headphones Prime Day deals: save up to $120 on the WH-1000XM4, XM5, and more

Sony makes easily some of the best headphones you can buy — and with the second day of Prime Day here and the deals clock counting down, you're probably looking to see how you can save money on a new pair.

There are some incredible deals to be had this year round, and that's especially true now we're into the second 24 hours of sales. For one, there's $120 off the Sony WH-1000XM4, for example, for a massive saving on some of my favorite noise-canceling headphones. If you want something more budget oriented, there's the WH-CH520 with a solid discount — and they'll cost you less than $40.

With only 24 hours of the sale left, you don't have long to go to grab a deal. While you're here though, make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to see the most up-to-date deals, and then hop over to our Amazon coupons guide to see how else you can save money.

Best Sony headphones Prime Day deals

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $228 @ Amazon

Sony's previous generation of over-ear noise-canceling might not be the newest, but they're still an excellent option that won't break the bank. This $120 deal brings them down to their lowest-ever price — and with their solid noise canceling, top-notch sound, and comfortable fit, they're well worth the asking price.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

This is a great pair of budget headphones, and this deal makes them even more affordable. Bear in mind that they're on-ears rather than over-ears, so they fit differently from other headphones. Otherwise, you're in for a great time without spending too much money.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $88 @ Amazon

Sony's midrange noise-canceling headphones are already a solid option at full price, so with a hefty $62 discount, they're even more worth considering. They sound great for the price, and the noise canceling is pretty effective too.

Price check: $89 @ Best Buy

Sony ULT WEAR: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

With a bass boost button (or 'ULT' button as Sony calls it) the Sony ULT wear are a bassheads dream. They sound great, look cool, and bring some pretty good noise-canceling to the table. That $50 off is pretty good as well.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy