My favorite Spatial Audio headphones just reached a new lowest price during Prime Day — save $150 on the Sonos Ace

The Sonos Ace deliver some of the best spatial audio of any headphones on the market, and thanks to a massive Prime Day saving, they just became a whole lot more affordable than normal: The Sonos Ace are down $150 at Amazon, so you can pick up a pair for $299.

hat's their lowest price ever, making for the perfect time to pick up Sonos' excellent first foray into wireless headphones.

Lowest Price! Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are my favorite way to listen to Spatial Audio over Bluetooth. They've got a natural sound signature and surprisingly good call quality. 30 hours of battery is the icing on the cake — and one of the reasons they earned a 4.5-star review. This is their lowest price ever, beating the previous deal by $20.

There are loads of reasons that you might want to pick up the Sonos Ace, but one of the main ones is the aforementioned Spatial Audio. Thanks to Sonos' experience with home theater equipment, they've got some of the best all-encompassing audio of any pair of headphones.

Music mixed for Spatial Audio sounds pretty special in the Ace, with loads of dynamism to the proceedings. The headtracking works well too if you're into that kind of thing, and you won't be wanting for any bass.

The sound overall is very good, even without Spatial Audio. It's warmer, as Sonos tends to be, but there's still plenty of detail to keep you interested.

Similarly, ANC is very good, blocking out plenty of noise. I like the way that they look too, and the protective case is nice and solid. There's 30 hours of battery life to keep them going for long periods of time.

One thing to note for those with cartilage piercings: I found that the earcup pressed on it occasionally, which wasn't much fun. It wasn't enough to dampen my experience, but it's still worth noting.

This Prime Day deal brings them down to a new lowest price — so if you've been looking for a great way to get some new headphones, this might just be what you've been waiting for.

