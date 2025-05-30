Listen up! Sonos' premium headphones just fell to their lowest price ever

Sonos took a long time to get round to producing a pair of headphones, but the end result was worth the wait. The Sonos Ace are a fantastic pair of noise cancelling over-ear headphones that offer even more functionality if you already have other Sonos products.

And right now you can grab them at the lowest price we've ever seen over at Amazon. The retailer has slashed $120 off the price to bring them down to $329. That's even cheaper than they were during the Black Friday sales. And if you're based in the U.K., you can actually get the same 33% discount at Amazon, bringing the headphones down from £449 to a much more wallet-friendly £299.

Sonos Ace: was $449 now $329 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are a spectacular noise-canceling option, packed with premium features. We loved them in our Sonos Ace review, especially their excellent sound and intuitive control options. I enjoy their soundstage most of all though, and their Spatial Audio tuning is some of the best you'll find in a pair of headphones, period. This $120 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever.

Sonos Ace: was £449 now £299 at Amazon The same deal on the Sonos Ace is available over in Great Britain where the headphones are discounted by 33% — bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

I can't recommend the Sonos Ace enough; I've been using them as my regular pair of headphones over the last year and I even rate them over the AirPods Max. They're comfortable, they look cool and the sound quality you get from them is fantastic.

As you'd expect from a company making some of the best soundbars and best smart speakers around, the Sonos Ace had no trouble landing on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

One of the main issues — as it usually is with Sonos — was that the price was something of a barrier to entry when you look at rivals. This deal puts that concern to bed because with a massive $120/£150 off the price, the Sonos Ace suddenly becomes a lot more affordable.

Battery life is exceptionally solid at 30 hours and the sound you get from them is rich and detailed. The soundstage really wows when you fire these headphones up and you get this feeling of spaciousness in part thanks to the Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio format support for head tracking, but also the comfort of the pliable foam earcups.

The real party trick for the Sonos Ace comes when you use it for watching movies. As long as you have a Sonos soundbar, like the Sonos Arc Ultra, you can sync the two up and have the headphones deliver the full Dolby Atmos movie experience directly into your ears without disturbing anyone else in house. And because it's coming from the soundbar's input, you can use it with any streaming service or any games console hooked up to your TV.

(Image credit: Future)

That leads me to my one niggle with the Sonos Ace (well, apart from all the issues with Sonos' software experience) which is that it doesn't interplay with any other Sonos devices you may have. It would be awesome to seamlessly transition from a speaker to the headphones over Wi-Fi but, alas, it's not possible.

I also think the case, while premium, is too fiddly but for a $120/£150 discount I'm definitely happy to overlook this. What's more, there's currently a bunch of other Sonos products also discounted at Amazon right now. Which is ace.