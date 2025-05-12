Beats headphones and earbuds are up to 51% off on Amazon — 9 deals I’d shop now
Beats audio deals that are perfect for summer
Good news: Amazon just launched a huge sale on Beats headphones, earbuds and speakers. Whether you're looking to upgrade to a new pair of headphones for the gym or you're in search of a speaker for pool and beach season, Beats has you covered with deals starting at just $39.
If you love this audio giant's signature bassy sound, I recommend grabbing the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for $199 ($50 off). They made our list of the best wireless headphones for fitness. You also can't go wrong with the Beats Studio Pro, which are now 51% off . And if you need a speaker that packs a punch, you should snag the Beats Pill for just $99.
Keep scrolling to check out more of my favorite Beats headphone deals that I recommend adding to your cart ASAP.
Beats Deals
While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this $30 saving is a solid discount.
Amazon has slashed the price of the Beats Studio Buds. You get active noise canceling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours of listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. Our Beats Studio Buds review called these "a small but feature-stuffed set of wireless earbuds."
The Beats Studio Buds are a wonderful little pair of buds, with some big improvements over the last model. 9 hours of battery life is exemplary, extended to 36 hours with the charging case, and they're some of the most comfortable wireless in-ears around. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we gave it 4 stars thanks to their great design and sound.
This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.
The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.
With excellent Beats sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit designed for sports and exercise, these headphones are a real steal at this price. The Beats Fit Pro also has six hours of listening time and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Fit Pro review, we said these buds are a no-brainer and better for workouts than the AirPods Pro.
The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Beyond the fancy "moon" skin shade color option chosen by TV personality Kim Kardashian, there's no real difference between these and the standard Beats Studio Pro. They are discounted less often, however, so if you're interested in these colors then now is the time to grab a pair.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
