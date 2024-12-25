Grab a Christmas deal with $120 off Sonys best noise canceling headphones

It might be Christmas, but the deals don't sleep. One of the best I've spotted on audio gear so far is the epic $120 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, which brings them down to their lowest price ever.

You can buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 for $278 at Amazon, making for an epic Christmas deal.

There's naught much better to wake up to under the tree than a new pair of headphones. The next best thing is using your Christmas money to buy some at a great price — and that's just the story with this excellent deal on some of the best noise canceling headphones around.

I am a big fan of the WH-1000XM5. There aren't many other headphones that manage to balance all the features you could want out of a pair of ANC cans. Some of the best sound quality around? Check. Brilliant noise canceling to block out the noise of a busy commute or stressful office? Also check. A comfy, all-day fit? Absolutely.

The case is one of my favorite things, though. While it's slightly larger than that found on the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, it squishes down slightly while remaining protective so that you can more easily fit it into a bag.

The WH-1000XM5 is the perfect pair of headphones for music fans looking for a new pair to wear out and about or for students who need something to block out noise while they work at the library. They are the perfect addition to your 2024.