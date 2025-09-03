Airpods

AirPods are about to get even better — 5 huge upgrades we're likely to see at WWDC 2025

iPhones

7 iOS 26 features I can't wait to try on my iPhone

Airpods

WWDC 2025: Apple just announced two big new AirPods upgrades

iPhones

iOS 26 public beta is live — 7 new iPhone features you need to try first

iPhones

11 best hidden iOS 26 features — here's my favorites so far

iPhones

iOS 26: Here's my favorite 13 hidden features that will make your life easier

iPhones

iOS 26: All the new features coming to your iPhone

iPhones

I tried new AirPods features with the iOS 26 beta — and Apple missed an opportunity to add this killer feature