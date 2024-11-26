AirPods Pro 2 drop to lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deal — save $100 now

There's a reason you see AirPods on almost every bus or train you go on — they're really, really good. They're a mainstay in my daily carry, alongside my iPhone and my selection of notebooks (of varying states of use).

Now they can join your daily carry as well, thanks to an incredible Black Friday deal. The AirPods Pro 2 have dropped to $153 at Amazon for their lowest price ever after a discount that's a hair's width from $100.

Earbuds come and earbuds go, but one of the most constant mainstays in my life for the last few years has been my AirPods Pro 2. I enjoy the way they sound, I like their comfortable fit, and the noise canceling has made many trips a whole lot more comfortable (no more crying babies disturbing my trips up and down the UK, thank you).

But the most important thing to me in the long run hasn't been any of those things — it's been how effortlessly they work with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. The first connection was as simple as simple gets. Open the case next to my iPhone, et voilà! They appear and they're connected. My iPhone even names them for me.

That also connects them to the other Apple devices I'm signed into, like my MacBook and my iPad. Now, all I need to do when I'm having a call on my laptop is pause my tunes and check the sound output on my Mac. Simple.

Then there's the implementation of Spatial Audio — you just turn it on and off from the headphones menu in the phone's Control Center. And what Spatial Audio it is as well, with plenty of directionality and space to the listening experience. There are still select recordings that sound good with it activated, but when it works, it works.

And thanks to this latest Black Friday deal, you get one of my favorite pairs of earbuds for an incredible price. Want to see more headphones deals? I'm tracking the best Black Friday headphones deals live, so you can see them as they go up on the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and more.