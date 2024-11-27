AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 4: Which should you buy this Black Friday?

Every year, when the Black Friday deals start to roll in, I hear the same question from people looking to get a new pair of AirPods in their pockets. "I want AirPods" they say, stroking their chins. "But I'm not sure which AirPods I should choose." Well, fellow AirPods lover, I'm here to break down which of the two Apple in-ears you should be considering this Black Friday.

There are two models AirPods you can buy at the moment (three, if you count ANC and non ANC versions). The AirPods Pro 2, the top of the range AirPods, and the AirPods 4, in both ANC and ANC-less guises. They each have their own positives and negatives, and crucially, price points. But which should you be laying down the cash for over Black Friday?

The answer is more nuanced and interesting than you might expect — although I should start by saying this. Almost everyone should be looking at the AirPods Pro 2 at the moment. We've had some incredible deals on them this year and right now the AirPods Pro 2 are currently just $153 at Amazon with a $100 discount. That's their lowest price ever!

If that doesn't convince you, let's break it down.

The deals

One of the biggest things that's going to sway you are the prices of the buds, so let's get an idea of how much they are at the moment.

If you want a pair of AirPods at the absolute lowest price ever, then the AirPods 4 look like the best way to go. You might not get the most premium features, but you'll pay the least overall.

These prices highlight something bizarre about Apple's pricing on Amazon at the moment, though. The newer AirPods 4 with ANC do have a discount, but it's not a massive on account of their new-ness. On the other hand, the AirPods Pro 2 are the superior set of buds and have a massive $100 discount. This sale price brings them below the AirPods 4 with ANC. They're not just the earbud deal of the year, but its also a no brainer in terms of price as for which buds you should choose if you want ANC — the AirPods Pro 2.

You'll want to know why the AirPods Pro 2 are the better pair of buds, I imagine, before you spend your money though.

The specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AirPods Pro 2 AirPods 4 (with ANC) AirPods 4 (no ANC) ANC Yes Yes Yes Spatial Audio Yes Yes Yes Silicon ear tips Yes No No Find My Yes Yes No Wireless charging Yes Yes No Battery life 6 hours (buds) 24 hours (case) 4 hours (buds) 30 hours (case) 5 hours (buds) 30 hours (case) Price $249 $179 $129

The table is, as they say, very telling. Normally when full price, there's a lot of different specs to consider between the AirPods 4 with noise canceling and the AirPods Pro 2. Forget the full price though, as we do at the moment, and you'll find the AirPods Pro 2 a much better buy at a much lower price. The only thing going for the AirPods 4 is their ear-tip-less fit — although that makes the ANC worse and the fit less secure. Some people do prefer it though, so it might be worth the extra in that case.

As for the AirPods 4 without ANC, things get a little trickier at the moment. I'd say it's worth the extra if you've got it though to get the AirPods Pro 2. for an extra $40 you get the best ANC, more battery life, better sound a more comfortable fit, and a superior case.

Given that the AirPods Pro 2 are cheaper than the ANC AirPods 4, it really comes down to one decision. Do you want an open style in the AirPods 4 or something with a tighter seal with the AirPods Pro 2 and its silicone ear tips? I'd say go for the AirPods Pro 2. The moment you get them in your ears and noise canceling kicks in, you'll be happy.

About the buds

There's more to AirPods than just their specs, of course. I've tested all the latest AirPods, and I even wrote about the good, the bad and the ugly of the AirPods 4 here on Tom's Guide. Let me give you a quick breakdown of their key features.

Let's start with the AirPods Pro 2. They feature the best ANC that Apple has to offer, and I find it's still amongst the best noise canceling earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review gave them a 4.5 stars, and we loved their Spatial Audio and sound quality. The case is perfectly shaped to fit into a pocket, and the battery life of 6 hours is plenty to get you through the day. I use my pair loads, and I recommend them to anyone looking for the perfect audio companion to their iPhone.

(Image credit: Future)

The AirPods 4 with ANC are the latest mid-range buds from Apple, and they replace the AirPods 3. They bring some of the AirPods Pro 2 more premium features to a (usually) lower price, albeit with a more open fit. They pack in Spatial Audio, wireless charging, and Find My support. The AirPods 4 review gave them a 4.5 stars, although I reckon there are key areas that they don't match up. ANC is impressive, yes, but the sound needs work and 4 hours of battery life is not good at all.

Finally, the ANC-less version ditch some of the more premium features for a cheaper price. They look identical to the ANC version, but they lack the Find My support and wireless charging that the more expensive version boasts. They do get Spatial Audio though, which is a nice bonus. At the moment, they're the cheapest way to get a pair of earbuds, and if you can't afford the extra for the AirPods Pro 2, then they're well worth it this Black Friday. If you can afford the extra though, I'd still say pick up the AirPods Pro 2.

Which buds?

If I've not managed to pursuade you to pick the AirPods Pro 2, then I'm not sure what to say. They're a better bud, and they're $15 cheaper than the option that sits below them in the AirPods tree.

If you want something that's not a pair of AirPods, then make sure you check out my Black Friday headphones live blog — I'm tracking all the deals as they go live, so you're sure to find a great deal.