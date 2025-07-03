No matter how hard I try, I can't shake my AirPods Pro 2 — now you can get a pair for $50 off

One of my life's greatest pleasures is that I have the pick of the crop when it comes to the best wireless earbuds. Ooo, maybe I fancy those ones today. Hm, wait, no, maybe those ones. But what about...

But you want to know the pair that just keep entering my rotation despite my protests? The AirPods Pro 2. There are better-sounding buds with better noise canceling, and yet their comfortable fit and Apple ecosystem interoperability keep them on my nightstand.

And now they can find a home on your nightstand, thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon, which brings them down to $199. That's a pretty good deal, even if it's not quite their lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Apple's best earbuds are still one of the best pairs to buy if you own anything in the Apple ecosystem. They also sound pretty good, block out a great deal of noise, and feature some of the best comfort of any wireless earbuds you can buy today. There's a reason we rated them 4.5 stars, after all.

My nightly routine

Every night before I go to bed, I like to read comics. I like to read my comics on my iPad Air, with its nice, bright, large touch screen. This is usually accompanied by music, but given the time, I always have to do it with some form of headphones or earbuds so as not to disturb the rest of the house.

I am also, generally, pretty tired by the time I come to start reading. I've just finished a long day of using headphones and earbuds, so I want something super simple to use. I flip the zippo-like lid of the AirPods Pro 2, slip them into my ears, and get listening to my relaxing nightly listening.

As Batman zips around Gotham City and Superman saves a plane full of people, I am comforted by the sweet sounds of my favorite death metal. And it's all made that much easier by the ever-reliable AirPods Pro 2.

The ANC means the evening sounds of my busy little suburb are drowned out, and the sound quality makes sure that whatever grim track is playing sounds it's grimmest. It's at the point where I'm not entirely sure I could live without the AirPods Pro 2.