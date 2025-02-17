AirPods Max with USB-C just hit lowest price at Amazon for Presidents' Day

The AirPods Max with USB-C are the latest version of Apple's flagship headphones, and while they don't bring much new stuff to the table, they retain that eye-watering price. Well, until today that is — there's currently a massive saving that nets you a pair for their lowest price ever.

The AirPods Max with USB-C are currently just $479 at Amazon, thanks to a $70 saving on full price. While we've seen the older Lightning version for less, this marks the first time we've seen the USB-C-equipped cans drop below $500.

Lowest price AirPods Max (USB-C): was $549 now $479 at Amazon The AirPods Max with USB-C are a kind of mid-life refresh for Apple's flagship headphones, and they retain everything that netted them a 4-star review from us. They're comfortable, sound great, and feature some excellent controls. This price brings the USB-C version down to their lowest price ever thanks to a $70 discount.

The AirPods Max are some of the best noise-canceling headphones around, thanks to their epic ANC. It's not quite up there with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra or even the Sony WH-1000XM5, but it still blocks out loads of noise that keeps away the unpleasant sounds of the train or your office. No more annoying office gossip when you're trying to work, or that one colleague that needs to get thirty glasses of water from the cooler when you want to concentrate — all silenced.

They sound excellent as well, with a surprisingly neutral sound signature when compared to their closest rivals. Add in a super comfortable fit and some of the most intuitive controls around, and you've got the recipe for a great pair of headphones.

There are just two weaknesses to think about — the 20-hour battery life, and the carrying case. Unless you're far from a power outlet for a long period then the first isn't going to be a massive issue, and the latter can be solved with one of the best AirPods max cases. Either way, this deal isn't one to be missed.