Forget those fancy coffee makers — this handheld portable espresso machine is the only coffee maker you need

As much as I love being a journalist, it’s a sedentary job — not great for the body. To stay fit, I need to get my weekly dose of exercise. And where better to get that exercise than outside?

After a long week of sitting down for over eight hours a day, I start to crave a taste of the great outdoors. The glimpse of a leaf on my daily commute can send me into a frenzy. There’s something about the process of lacing up my Merrell Accentor Sport 3 walking boots (some of the best walking boots around, in my opinion), packing sandwiches into my Patagonia hiking backpack (one of my hiking essentials ), filing up my Owala , and heading off for a day in the countryside.

Me hiking Mount Batur in Bali wearing aforementioned Patagonia hiking backpack and Merrell Accentum hiking boots. (Image credit: Erin Bashford / Tom's Guide)

But I’m also a coffee enthusiast — I have to control myself when it comes to the stuff. If I let myself, I’d happily guzzle down cup after cup of the hot bean juice. Otherwise not only will I get the shakes, I’ll start to feel sicker than a Medieval peasant.

So what is a girl to do, when she wants to enjoy a cup of steaming hot Joe at the summit of a mountain, or beside a babbling brook?

Thankfully, Wacaco, a French coffee gear brand, has answered my pleas. Let me introduce the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 .

Piston-powered pressure process

Whereas the best espresso machines (like my beloved De’Longhi, or Breville) use electricity to create pressure, the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 does it the old fashioned way: pistons. Yes, pistons as in steam engines, the metal monsters of yore. But think of it as a way, way more condensed version.

The Minipresso GR2 uses human power to pump that piston. So instead of clicking a button for your espresso, you really have to work for it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I promise my hands don’t normally look like that — but surely you can see from this photograph just how much effort is required to get the Minipresso GR2 going. The nifty little gadget can reach up to 18-bar pressure — that’s almost as much as my De’Longhi La Specialista Opera , which reaches 19-bar. Although you only need around 9-bar for optimal espresso extraction, it’s good to have the option for increased pressure.

Off-the-grid

Even if I head out on a multi-day camping trip, I know I’ll have delicious fresh espresso every morning, thanks to my Wacaco Minipresso GR2. Wacaco sells supplementary portafilters (where you put the espresso) for $16, so I can fill them with pre-ground coffee at home and keep them in my hiking backpack until required. Or, I could just fill a ziploc bag with ground coffee — but that’s a little less stylish.

The Minipresso GR2 requires absolutely no power — just hot water. Simply fill the water tank with hot water to create pressure and pump that piston until you’ve got your desired amount of espresso. I found that a 1:2 ratio (the traditional espresso ratio) was the ideal amount.

Not hands-free

Although the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 brews delicious fresh espresso, it’s not the only gadget you’d need to take on outdoor trips. It doesn’t heat up water, so I recommend taking one of the best travel coffee mugs or a camping stove on your trip to boil water as and when.

That’s something I wish the Minipresso GR2, or at least came with an option to upgrade with a water heater. I know Wacaco can’t work miracles and conjure hot water from thin air, but a girl can dream, right? Besides, if you’re a seasoned adventurer, you likely already have a camping stove.

What makes the Minipresso GR2 ideal for camping adventures is how small it packs away to — take a look at this.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Yes, that is the entire espresso machine — it’s smaller than my hand. For those short on space on hiking trips but serious about coffee, there’s simply nothing like the Minipresso GR2.