7 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Feb. 17-23)

It may be cold outside, but TV is as hot as ever with more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

Two popular series return this week: "Reacher" season 3 sets off another action-filled crime-solving quest, while "1923" season 2 continues to explore the harsh reality of running the Dutton family ranch. As far as debuts, the spinoff "Suits: LA" takes the legal procedural to sunny California and "Zero Day" sees Robert De Niro as a former president navigating a crisis. "Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Win or Lose’ (Disney Plus)

Pixar’s first-ever original series is getting attention — for all the wrong reasons. Ahead of its premiere, the show removed a transgender storyline, seemingly bowing to the shift in the country’s political landscape. The series follows a co-ed middle school softball team as they gear up for their championship game. Each of the eight episodes focuses on a different character, whether it’s a player, parent, coach, or umpire.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ (The CW)

This procedural dramedy centers on Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), an unconventional sister-brother detective duo navigating crime and each other’s quirks in a small Pacific Northwest town. Between eccentric locals, a perpetually underfunded department and their no-nonsense police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) — who also happens to be their father — keeping the peace is anything but easy. With cases as unpredictable as their family dynamic, Lou and Henry must find a way to work together ... before they drive each other crazy.

►Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW (via Sling or Fubo) and CWTV.com

‘Reacher’ season 3 (Prime Video)

The action crime drama has been a huge hit for Prime Video since it debuted. Based on Lee Childs' books, the show is essentially an anthology following Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a hulking former military policeman who applies his very particular set of skills to solve a crime. In season 3, he infiltrates a vast criminal enterprise in order to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. In the process, Reacher will come across a foe even bigger than he is.

►Episodes 1-3 premiere Thursday, Feb. 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Zero Day’ (Netflix)

In this political thriller, Robert De Niro takes on his first TV leading role as former U.S. President George Mullen, a leader on a relentless quest for truth after a catastrophic cyberattack kills thousands. As disinformation spreads and powerful forces in tech, finance, and government play their own games, Mullen’s pursuit of justice pushes him to the edge, forcing him to face his own buried secrets. With a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan, “Zero Day” asks: In a world of lies, can the truth survive?

►All 6 episodes premiere Thursday, Feb. 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘1923’ season 2 (Paramount Plus)

And here we go back into Taylor Sheridan’s YCU (“Yellowstone” Cinematic Universe). The second season of the prequel series “1923” brings back Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family during a fraught time in history, marked by breakneck Western expansion, droughts, pandemics, Prohibition and the looming Great Depression. Jacob and Cara Dutton face an exceptionally harsh winter and dangerous adversaries that threaten their family’s ranch and legacy. As Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) races home to Montana to help them, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to reunite with him.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Suits: LA’ (NBC)

The Netflix effect has done it again. After the first eight seasons of the USA drama hit Netflix in July 2023, it became the most-streamed show of that year. As a result, creator Aaron Korsh rejiggered a script about Hollywood agents to become this NBC spinoff. Ted Black (“Arrow’s” Stephen Amell) is a powerful entertainment lawyer representing A-list clients including Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington. Ted and his best friend and partner, criminal attorney Stuart Lane (“Walking Dead’s” Josh McDermitt), and their associates take on glitzy, complicated cases. And while Meghan Markle may not make a cameo, at least one OG “Suits” alum will: Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter in multiple episodes.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock

‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ (NBC)

In this darkly comedic drama, suburban perfection hides a deadly secret. Four garden club members, bound by scandal and a murder they refuse to discuss, fight to keep their well-manicured lives from unraveling. As buried truths creep to the surface, their world teeters between bloom and decay. Starring Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, and more, this juicy thriller proves that in Grosse Pointe, the real dirt isn’t just in the garden.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock