Disney Plus: Last chance to sign up to before next week's Aussie price hike

We hope you didn't blow all your cash on Black Friday deals this past weekend, because Disney Plus is set to undergo another price hike in Australia next week.

As of 7pm AEDT on Thursday, December 8, Disney Plus will raise its price to AU$13.99 per month, while its annual price will climb to AU$139.99.

This marks the second time that Disney Plus has raised its price in Australia, with the first coinciding with the arrival of Star back in early 2021. Of course, the service effectively doubled its content library in that instance, making the jump from AU$8.99 to AU$11.99 seem more than reasonable.

Unfortunately, we won't be getting the same kind of catalogue boost this time around, however, Disney Plus subscribers have plenty to look forward to in the service's content pipeline.

Disney Plus: How to keep your current price

So while there's no avoiding the upcoming price hike, there is a way for new and existing subscribers to put it off for the next 12 months — simply sign up (or update your existing membership) to an annual subscription in order to keep the current price going for another year.

While that'll admittedly only save you a total of AU$20 across the whole year, it's worth noting that annual subscribers are already essentially receiving two months of Disney Plus for free.

To secure the existing price for another 12 months, simply click on the yearly subscription option below.

Today's best Disney Plus deals (opens in new tab) Disney+ Monthly (opens in new tab) $7.99 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Is Disney Plus worth subscribing to for a year?

Admittedly, the act of committing to a streaming service for an entire year isn't going to be right for everyone. Who knows if you'll still be interested in the service's offerings 6, 10 or 12 months from now?

Thankfully, the Mouse House does have a solid lineup of Disney Plus exclusives for subscribers to look forward to. Star Wars fans can rest assured that a third season of The Mandalorian is set to arrive early next year, along with the first season of Ahsoka. It's also expected that the new Star Wars series The Acolyte will debut by the end of 2023.

As for Marvel shows in 2023, fans have Ironheart, Echo and Loki season 2 to look forward to, along with the WandaVision spin-off Agatha: House of Harkness, which will see the return of Kathyrn Hahn's meme-worthy witch. In the animated space, Marvel will also be bringing X-Men ‘97 and Marvel Zombies to the service.

And let's not forget theatrical releases — Pixar's upcoming film Elemental is scheduled to release in theatres next June, and we expect it will arrive on Disney Plus shortly after. 2023 will also see the release of blockbuster films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, Indiana Jones 5, and the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.