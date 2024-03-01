Best iPhone 15 plans and deals — top Australian telco and retail offers
Apple's iPhone 15 is out now
Now that Apple's iPhone 15 lineup has been out for a while, both in-store and online, it's time to think about the best iPhone 15 deals and offers in Australia.
While it's obviously too late to take advantage of any iPhone 15 pre-order bonuses, there are still ways to bring more value to your new handset purchase.
As always, Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — are all giving customers the option of buying their preferred iPhone 15 handset outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.
Obviously, you also have the option of buying direct from Apple, which offers a good amount of trade-in credit towards the iPhone 15 — particularly for last year's iPhone 14 models. Of course, Apple only accepts iPhones, so if you have a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel device to trade in, you're better off looking elsewhere.
Admittedly, you probably won't find much in the way of a discount on Apple's new devices — they are brand new, after all — but we're still going to keep scoping out Aussie retailers and carriers for additional value wherever we can find it.
Best iPhone 15 deals — Quick links
- Apple: Trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 15
- Kogan: Only
AU$1,499AU$1,299 or AU$1,279 with Kogan First subscription
iPhone 15 pricing
Once again, the new iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display, only this time it's more expensive from the outset. Pricing for the starts at AU$1,499 for the 128GB variant, which is AU$100 more than last year's entry-level iPhone 14. The slightly larger iPhone 15 Plus, which carries a 6.7-inch OLED display, has jumped up by slightly less, starting at AU$1,649 — an increase of AU$70 from last year.
|iPhone 15
|128GB
|AU$1,499
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,699
|Row 2 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,049
|iPhone 15 Plus
|128GB
|AU$1,649
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|256GB
|AU$1,849
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|512GB
|AU$2,199
Best iPhone 15 offers
Now that the pre-order period is over, the iPhone 15 bonus offers have predictably evaporated for the most part. That said, some carriers are still offering a substantial amount of trade-in credit towards the new handsets. With that in mind, here's what Australia's major retailers and carriers are still offering.
Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 15
If you have an iPhone device that you're willing to trade towards the iPhone 15, there's a good chance that Apple will give you a good amount of trade-in credit for it. Apple is offering anywhere between AU$60 and AU$1,165 in credit towards your new iPhone when you trade in your current iPhone, depending on which model it is. You even get to hold on to your current iPhone until the new one arrives, at which point you'll receive instructions on where to drop off the old handset. Once its been received and assessed by Apple, a credit will be applied to your original payment method.
Pay only
AU$1,499 AU$1,299 for the iPhone 15 (128GB) or AU$1,279 with Kogan First subscription
Kogan has a great deal at the moment which offers a AU$200 discount on the RRP on your iPhone 15 (128GB), so you'll only have to pay AU$1,699. Alternatively, you can save another AU$20 as a member of Kogan First. Be warned — while your first 30 days of Kogan First are only AU$1, you will be charged the full AU$99 annual fee after that (unless you cancel before that initial period is over).
Best iPhone 15 plans
Best iPhone 15 Plus plans
Best iPhone 15 deals
Best iPhone 15 Plus deals
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.