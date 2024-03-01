Best iPhone 15 plans and deals — top Australian telco and retail offers

Now that Apple's iPhone 15 lineup has been out for a while, both in-store and online, it's time to think about the best iPhone 15 deals and offers in Australia.

While it's obviously too late to take advantage of any iPhone 15 pre-order bonuses, there are still ways to bring more value to your new handset purchase.

As always, Australia's three major telcos — Telstra, Optus and Vodafone — are all giving customers the option of buying their preferred iPhone 15 handset outright or paying it off on a plan over 12, 24 or 36 months.

Obviously, you also have the option of buying direct from Apple, which offers a good amount of trade-in credit towards the iPhone 15 — particularly for last year's iPhone 14 models. Of course, Apple only accepts iPhones, so if you have a Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel device to trade in, you're better off looking elsewhere.

Admittedly, you probably won't find much in the way of a discount on Apple's new devices — they are brand new, after all — but we're still going to keep scoping out Aussie retailers and carriers for additional value wherever we can find it.

iPhone 15 pricing

Once again, the new iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch OLED display, only this time it's more expensive from the outset. Pricing for the starts at AU$1,499 for the 128GB variant, which is AU$100 more than last year's entry-level iPhone 14. The slightly larger iPhone 15 Plus, which carries a 6.7-inch OLED display, has jumped up by slightly less, starting at AU$1,649 — an increase of AU$70 from last year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 128GB AU$1,499 Row 1 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,699 Row 2 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,049 iPhone 15 Plus 128GB AU$1,649 Row 4 - Cell 0 256GB AU$1,849 Row 5 - Cell 0 512GB AU$2,199

Best iPhone 15 offers

Now that the pre-order period is over, the iPhone 15 bonus offers have predictably evaporated for the most part. That said, some carriers are still offering a substantial amount of trade-in credit towards the new handsets. With that in mind, here's what Australia's major retailers and carriers are still offering.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,165 in credit towards your iPhone 15 If you have an iPhone device that you're willing to trade towards the iPhone 15, there's a good chance that Apple will give you a good amount of trade-in credit for it. Apple is offering anywhere between AU$60 and AU$1,165 in credit towards your new iPhone when you trade in your current iPhone, depending on which model it is. You even get to hold on to your current iPhone until the new one arrives, at which point you'll receive instructions on where to drop off the old handset. Once its been received and assessed by Apple, a credit will be applied to your original payment method.

Pay only AU$1,499 AU$1,299 for the iPhone 15 (128GB) or AU$1,279 with Kogan First subscription Kogan has a great deal at the moment which offers a AU$200 discount on the RRP on your iPhone 15 (128GB), so you'll only have to pay AU$1,699. Alternatively, you can save another AU$20 as a member of Kogan First. Be warned — while your first 30 days of Kogan First are only AU$1, you will be charged the full AU$99 annual fee after that (unless you cancel before that initial period is over).

Best iPhone 15 plans

Best iPhone 15 Plus plans

Best iPhone 15 deals